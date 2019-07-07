…About So Many Things

The first week of July, 2019 began with so many trends, that one can confidently say that Nigerians are beginning to gain a power which can only be gained when her people unite as a nation, speaking with one voice, irrespective of class, tribe, religion or political leanings.

Nigerians were ushered into the week, with the trending story of how a young man had disrespected, Nigerian Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinka. In the alleged story, the young man who had met the Prof. on his seat had asked him to vacate the seat which had been originally allotted to him.

As the News broke, the social media came alive with the usual pro and anti-teams speaking on how disrespectful the young man was and how he should have honored the Nobel Laurette because of his age and accomplishments as one of Nigeria’s Icons.

That trend was overtaken by the silent whispers of proposed FGs proposal to implement Ruga settlements (temporary Herdsmen settlement) in some pilot states of the Federation and subsequently across the nation.

While that was still brewing, like a storm the alleged rape of Busola Dakolo, wife to Timi Dakolo (winner of Idols West Africa, 2007) by the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo twenty years earlier shook the nation to its very core as everyone seemed to have an opinion.

This was further strengthened when some celebrities took to the church to protest the alleged indiscipline by men of the cloth and also the increasing rape of minors by many pedophiles and other religious personnel.

The News of Pastor Biodun stepping aside to allow for further investigations even as the proposed seven days of glory, an annual event of the church was suspended seemed to have cooled some frayed nerves, just as the arguments for or against the Cleric calmed.

One would think that, Nigerians had survived enough drama, but just then a video evidence of young Senator Elisha Abbo slapping a young nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja, while some police officers looked on again shook the waves with Nigerians calling for an investigation and possible resignation of the said Senator.

Amidst these drama, the young Senator who had made a public apology and even reported himself to the police station, had another story alleging the Senator had also abused and refused to pay a Photographer who had worked with him during his Campaigns. He had refused to pay the said Photographer the sum of an agreed sum of N2.8 and the news again broke the internet.

While another interview of a young lady, simply identified as lady X again was released, alleging a rape charge against the COZA pastor.

Such were the many trends in the past week, so that now many Nigerians say they are anxiously waiting for the release of the next drama or trending story as people become more aware of social media trends.

Having witnessed these, Nigerians must never forget the power of a united voice, seeing that the many voices raised led to the stepping down of the Pastor, led to the suspension of FG’s Ruga, led to a public apology by the Senator and may even yield some compensations for the young mother.

We must learn not to make issues about religion and learn to judge people on their merits or character flaws as everyone has the ability to be a responsible or an irresponsible person.

Amidst all these drama are the lessons that indeed power is transient and Nigerians must be conscious of the fact that power abused and taken for granted could come back years later to bite the abuser.

Lest I forget again, June 30 was my younger brother’s birthday and as we continue to celebrate Nigeria, I celebrate him for the great man he has turned out to be. God bless Nigeria.