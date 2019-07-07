COVER STORIES
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
Odion Ighalo scored twice and teed up Alex Iwobi’s winning goal as Super Eagles eliminated defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon after a thrilling 3-2 victory in Alexandria yesterday.
China-based forward Ighalo bundled home a scrappy opener but Clarence Seedorf’s Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie with two quick-fire goals before half-time.
What started as a slow hands back approach from both perennial rivals ended in dramatic fashion with the defending champions scoring two quick goals in the final five minutes of the game to complete their first half comeback.
Bahoken drew Cameroon level in the 40th minute when he tapped in simply from a yard out after Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpayi failed to pick out a Christian Bassogog cross from the left.
Three minutes later, Cameroon were 2-1 up when Njie latched on to a long ball from skipper Eric Choupo-Moting before beating Kenneth Omeruo for power and finishing with a strong low effort from inside the box.
In a half that they were hugely underwhelming, Clarence Seedorf was a delighted man seeing his charges go to the dressing rooms a goal up.
The three-times Africa champions, Nigeria got into the lad after 19 minutes when Ighalo’s shot from inside the box was deflected beyond Andre Onana after Omeruo laid in a cross into the area from the right.
The Super Eagles were deservedly in the lead after dictating much of the possession in the opening exchanges though Cameroon had the earliest chance when Michael Ngadeu’s header from a Kunde Malong corner went just over.
In the second half, Nigeria tore a piece off Cameroon’s script, responding with two goals in three minutes to re-take the lead.
Ighalo completed his brace in the 62nd minute beating the offside trap and sweeping the ball past Onana after Musa had done well to chest down Collins Awaziem’s cross from the right.
Three minutes later, Iwobi scored what would turn out to be the winner when Cameroon were caught off possession, Ighalo sweeping the ball through to the Arsenal forward who finished calmly past Onana.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.
President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina recognised the hard work, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys having exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.
With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urged the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.
Meanwhile, South Africa are into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 win over hosts Egypt in Cairo to set up a date with Nige Host nation Egypt were shocked by South Africa yesterday as Thembinkosi Lorch scored a late winner in the last-16 encounter ria in last eight.
Host nation Egypt were shocked by South Africa yesterday as Thembinkosi Lorch scored a late winner in the last-16 encounter
Thembinkosi Lorch struck in the closing stages to stun Javier Aguirre’s side and keep alive their challenge to become continental champions for just the second time.
MOST READ
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
Odion Ighalo scored twice and teed up Alex Iwobi’s winning goal as Super Eagles eliminated defending Africa Cup of Nations...
Milestone As National Eye Centre Begins Transplant
Following the unfortunate incident where 10 patients temporarily lost their eye sight while seeking treatment, the National Eye Centre, Kaduna,...
PMB Signs Bill Establishing Daura Poly, Others
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill establishing Federal Polytechnic, Daura and the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2019. Other...
Bauchi Gov Lauds NAF Over Anti-terrorism War
Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for sustaining efforts to combat terrorism, armed...
Ruga Suspension: Taraba To Commence Ranching Soon – Ishaku
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has commended president Muhamadu Buhari for listening to the majority voices of Nigerians by...
We Will Break PIB Jinx – Lawan
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed confidence that the National Assembly will ensure the quick passage of Petroleum Industry Bill...
Northerners Less Corrupt – el-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai yesterday averred that the North is more honest and less corrupt than other parts...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
- FEATURES21 hours ago
Best Premier Hotel: A Place Guests Hate To Leave
- NEWS5 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- NEWS20 hours ago
Orphaned Corps Member Killed By Robbers
- NEWS14 hours ago
Nigeria’s Air Peace Receives Rousing Reception At Dubai Airport
- SPORTS20 hours ago
Asisat Lamina Oshoala
- NEWS24 hours ago
Again, Court Rules On Certificate Forgery Suit Against Hon Idirisu
- NEWS20 hours ago
PDP Condemns Gbajabiamila’s Hostility Against Hon Chinda