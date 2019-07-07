AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals

Odion Ighalo scored twice and teed up Alex Iwobi’s winning goal as Super Eagles eliminated defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon after a thrilling 3-2 victory in Alexandria yesterday.

China-based forward Ighalo bundled home a scrappy opener but Clarence Seedorf’s Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie with two quick-fire goals before half-time.

What started as a slow hands back approach from both perennial rivals ended in dramatic fashion with the defending champions scoring two quick goals in the final five minutes of the game to complete their first half comeback.

Bahoken drew Cameroon level in the 40th minute when he tapped in simply from a yard out after Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpayi failed to pick out a Christian Bassogog cross from the left.

Three minutes later, Cameroon were 2-1 up when Njie latched on to a long ball from skipper Eric Choupo-Moting before beating Kenneth Omeruo for power and finishing with a strong low effort from inside the box.

In a half that they were hugely underwhelming, Clarence Seedorf was a delighted man seeing his charges go to the dressing rooms a goal up.

The three-times Africa champions, Nigeria got into the lad after 19 minutes when Ighalo’s shot from inside the box was deflected beyond Andre Onana after Omeruo laid in a cross into the area from the right.

The Super Eagles were deservedly in the lead after dictating much of the possession in the opening exchanges though Cameroon had the earliest chance when Michael Ngadeu’s header from a Kunde Malong corner went just over.

In the second half, Nigeria tore a piece off Cameroon’s script, responding with two goals in three minutes to re-take the lead.

Ighalo completed his brace in the 62nd minute beating the offside trap and sweeping the ball past Onana after Musa had done well to chest down Collins Awaziem’s cross from the right.

Three minutes later, Iwobi scored what would turn out to be the winner when Cameroon were caught off possession, Ighalo sweeping the ball through to the Arsenal forward who finished calmly past Onana.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina recognised the hard work, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys having exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urged the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, South Africa are into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 win over hosts Egypt in Cairo to set up a date with Nigeria in last eight. Thembinkosi Lorch struck in the closing stages to stun Javier Aguirre's side and keep alive their challenge to become continental champions for just the second time.

