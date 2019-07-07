Anchor Borrower: Gov Fintiri Flags Off  600 Tractors For North-East Farmers

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has flag of distribution of 600 tractors to farmers procured by the North-East Commodity Association (NECAS), to boost agricultural mechanization to North-East farmers.

Fintiri at the event in Yola , said his government is committed to partnering with development partners in agriculture sector, to support farmers in the state.

The gesture he said, would guarantee food security and improved internally generated revenue (IGR) profile of the benefiting states.

He urged NECAS to extend its intervention supports, to cover animal husbandry to explore its potential aimed revamping agriculture, in line with federal government diversification program.

“The state is endowed with cattle and other ruminant animal, NECAS should extend its activities to tap the potential of animal husbandry.

Fintiri urged farmers, to form clusters of cooperative societies to enable them benefits from the anchor borrowers program of the for job creation.

Alhaji Saddiq Daware, National Chairman of NECAS, said the tractors and their complete implements, is capable of creating over 13,000 jobs for the people of the region.

Daware said the idea to support farmers was conceived, after carefully identifying challenges of farmers and proffer their solution in the region.

He said NECAS had so far empowered 50,000 farmers in less than two years, by providing them with improved seeds, fertilizer chemical and other farm inputs.

“Am happy today that we have procured 600 brand new tractors, to support farmers in the North-East region.

“There no company or individual in the North-East that had ever provided this type of support to farmers in the region”.

150 tractors was allocated to Adamawa, as the state tops in numbers of registered farmers on the data of the company.

Mr Okli Chijioke, Dealer of John Deere agriculture and construction equipment, also manufacturers of the tractors, said 1200 tractors operators will be trained by the company in the state.

He said the company is going to set of service centre, to recruited people for job opportunities.

He urged government to support farmers, so as to exceed agricultural bench mark and eliminate poverty in the state.

“The North-East region has the potentials to turn its fortunes through agriculture activities”. Chijioke added