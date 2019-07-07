Bauchi Gov Lauds NAF Over Anti-terrorism War

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for sustaining efforts to combat terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country.

Speaking at the Regimental Dinner organised by the NAF Special Operations Command, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, expressed delight to be at the Regimental Dinner and commended the NAF for maintaining its noble traditions.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the dinner is conducted quarterly in furtherance of one of the key drivers of the chief of air staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar’s, vision, which is, “Focus on Comradeship, Regimentation and Inter-Service Cooperation”.

Senator Bala said the NAF, under the leadership of Air Marshal Abubakar, had remained focused, dedicated and resilient in carrying out its statutory duties of defending the territorial integrity of the nation in a professional manner.

He, therefore, urged the NAF not to relent in its efforts but sustain the momentum to ensure that Nigeria is safe and secure. “As you continue with these responsibilities, I assure you that, I will further create an atmosphere for cooperation with you and other security agencies in the state”, the governor added.

Earlier in his remarks, the CAS, while tracing the history and relevance of the Regimental Dinner Night, stated that the tradition began in the 16th Century in England where it was used to honour heroes and celebrate victories in battle.

He added that the dinners also serve as avenues to enhance officers’ observance of etiquette, comradeship, regimentation and inter-service cooperation in the Nigerian Armed Forces, whilst also providing opportunity to unwind and celebrate achievements.

Notwithstanding, he urged personnel of the Command not to rest on their oars in the efforts to secure Nigeria and Nigerians.

The CAS, therefore, urged personnel to maintain the training facilities and other infrastructure provided in Bauchi.

“You must also endeavour to remain within the ambit of the law and carry out your roles in line with the Rules of Engagement for the various Internal Security operations you are involved in”, he added.

He equally thanked the government and people of Bauchi State for their support and hospitality, especially the immediate host communities of Durum, Malmo and Kuhu, for the conducive working environment and good relations extended to the NAF.