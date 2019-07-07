ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija (S4): Omashola Risks Possible Eviction As Coins Get Stolen
Housemate, Omashola’s chances of getting evicted during the Sunday live show have increased, following loss of his Bet9ja coins.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates were given coins and ‘Biggie’ had stated that the housemate with the least number of coins will be evicted during the live show on Monday.
Omashola, who had 120 coins, was clearly distraught upon discovering that at least 100 coins were stolen from the bunch after the Saturday party.
According to the 38-year-old housemate, he placed the coins in his Bible before the party and could not account for how they got missing.
The Delta-born Omashola poured his aggression on other housemates, urging Biggie to replay the tape and stating that he would not leave the house if evicted.
He also asked the housemate, who might had stolen the coins to return them as he can do anything to retrieve them.
Meanwhile, another housemate, Mike Edward has offered to give Omashola his coins, thereby risking eviction himself.
The other housemates, who were still basking in an after-party high tried to comfort Omashola while he went on about what the show meant to him.
Fans of the show have taken to social media to show support for Omashola, pleading with Biggie not to send him home as the coin loss was not his fault.
Music boss, Don Jazzy tweeted, “you already know why Omashola is not going home tomorrow. Warri no dey carry last. #bbnaija.”
@Tunyere said, “They should return his coin! Now the house is in rampage! Even isilomo is crying #bbnaija #returnomasholascoin.”
@Rovy said, “Omashola is just eyeing all the housemates. He said they should all pack their bags cuz everyone will be going back to their house tomorrow, they all leaving Biggie’s house. #BBNaija.”
NAN reports that this possible eviction saga comes days after Omashola thrilled fans during his diary session which will be missed if he eventually gets evicted on Sunday.
MOST READ
Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa
During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first...
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC
Battle for the soul of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State continues to rage, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes Clearly, there...
Infrastructure Improved In Buhari’s First Term – Olokoba
Comrade Razaq Olokoba, a public affairs analyst and human rights activist is the National President, Campaign for Dignity in Governance...
Intrigues As PDP Struggles To Control Members In NASS
CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the minority leadership tussle The suspension of...
As APC Runs Second Phase In Govt
The next four years will, for all intents and purposes, be very eventful for the All Progressives Congress (APC). This...
Nasarawa: New Lease Of Life For Pensioners, Civil Servants
In this report, DANJUMA JOSEPH analyses steps already taken by the Nasarawa state government to enhance the wellbeing of the...
Niger Expands Grazing Reserve To 45,000 Hectares
As part of efforts to abate avoidable clashes between farmers and herdsmen, Niger state government has further expanded the Bobi...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED4 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS19 hours ago
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
- NEWS14 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria’s Air Peace Receives Rousing Reception At Dubai Airport
- NEWS20 hours ago
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
- NEWS20 hours ago
Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov
- OPINION21 hours ago
Nigeria and the Free Trade Agreement
- SPORTS14 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon