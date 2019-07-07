Counting Loss Of Maritime Workers’ Strike On Economy

For three working days, the nation’s seaports was grounded by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) over wages owed dockworkers by the International Oil Companies (IOCs). In this report, YUSUF BABALOLA writes on the loss of the strike action to the nation’s economy

Although the three days strike action embarked upon by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has been called off yesterday, port operators have been counting their losses.

The industrial action affected port operations at the quay side while allowing cargo clearance and movement of cargoes out of the seaports.

Analysts say the downside of the strike action is that the cost of recovering the losses would be borne by the final consumers.

They also said if issues about the workers’ complaints are not being addressed on time, foreign shipping companies would soon begin to slam congestion surcharge on the nation’s seaports thereby increasing the cost of doing business at the ports.

This was because port operations were paralysed on the quay side and with the port operating like a chain, it is most likely that the other aspects would be on hold as a critical part of discharging cargoes from the vessels had been affected by the strike action.

Call For Strike By Maritime Workers

MWUN had on June 13 issued a 14- day ultimatum to the federal government to prevail on the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country to pay stevedoring contractors appointed by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) stevedoring charges due to dockworkers at the nation’s ports.

The union then threatened that if after 14 days, the government failed to prevail on the IOCs, its members would withdraw their services and all seaports nationwide would be shut.

The statement, signed by the president-general of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju and secretary-general, Felix Akingboye, revealed that despite several meetings between the NPA and the IOCs to grant access to the stevedoring contractors, process their invoices and effect payment, the operators have refused to comply with the NPA’s directive one year after the stevedoring contractors were appointed.

The union said it can no longer continue to watch its members die prematurely because of the defiant attitude of the IOCs.

“We are aware that on the 1st of June 2018, the NPA appointed stevedoring contractors to provide stevedoring services at various off –shore jetties and on-shore locations to the international oil services and other operators.

“We commend the managing director of NPA for the effort its management has made to compel the IOCs to engage the services of appointed stevedores and registered dockworkers in their stevedoring operations. But, unfortunately, the operators have refused to comply with the NPA directive after one year that the stevedoring contractors were appointed.

“The position of the operators on the NPA directive is worrisome and very surprising because the same operators had processed and paid the former stevedoring contractors since 2010 through a foremost terminal operator. So, why are they refusing to cooperate with the newly appointed stevedoring contractors since the modus operandi remains the same?

“In fact, at a stakeholders meeting held on February 28th, 2018, organised by the NPA to sensitise the IOCs, jetty owners and terminal owners, the NPA management made it clear that in line with section 27 of the NIMASA Act, 2007, only government appointed stevedores and registered dockworkers are empowered by law to solely handle discharge and loading operations at the port, jetties and oil platforms.

“The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has been monitoring the chain of events on this matter since the last one year, and noted that the implication of the operators’ defiant attitude among others, is untimely death of some dockworkers while awaiting the payment of their wages, because they could not meet their family obligations like payment of house rent, children school fees and hospital bills and so on.

“Consequently, we are constrained to give the Ministry of Transportation that superintends the appointment of stevedores’ 14- day ultimatum to prevail on the management of the International Oil Companies to pay all outstanding bills to our members, failure of which we will be compelled to withdraw our services and shut down operations in all the nations’ seaport.”

After the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum, the aggrieved workers gave a three-day grace period for the IOCs to negotiate with the workers but all to no avail. This, however, necessitated the closure of the seaports and consequently the refusal of dockworkers to discharge cargoes from vessels.

MWUN President-General, Adeyanju Declares Strike

The union led by Com. Adewale Adeyanju on Wednesday declared the commencement of an indefinite strike, after it was obvious the IOCs were not ready to engage the union leaders on how to pay the outstanding allowances.

While Adeyanju led his members to shut down the nation’s premier port, Apapa port as early as 6:00 am on Wednesday, other members joined to shut other ports across the country. They stopped container laden trucks from accessing or exiting the seaports.

The leaders of the union however left the port gate at around 10:25am when the managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman addressed the protesting union leaders at the Apapa port gate, thereby allowing trucks to access and exit the port only.

Com. Adeyanju said that the decision to embark on the strike was its last resort after the expiration of the two weeks ultimate issued to the IOCs on the matter.

According to Adeyanju, the IOCs have also refused to get into talks with the union for a way forward since the expiration of the ultimatum. A situation he said had been so for about one year now.

He said: “We want to use this medium to intimate you and the federal government of the non-payment of stevedoring wages to dockworkers by the international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria.

“We are aware that on June 1, 2018, the NPA appointed stevedoring contractors to provide stevedoring services at various offshore jetties and onshore locations to the international oil services and other operators.

“It will be necessary to inform you that the NPA had held several meetings with these operators to grant access to the government-appointed stevedoring contractors, process their invoices and effect payment, but unfortunately, the operators have refused to comply with the NPA’s directive after one year that the contractors were appointed.”

Affiliate Union Showed Solidarity With Dockworkers

The president of MWUN, NPA Branch, Comrade Ifeanyi Mazeli reiterated that the presidency is aware of what the shutdown has caused the nation’s economy, adding that the union will not bow to pressure from any quarters until justice is served.

While recounting the outcome of Wednesday meeting with the management, Mazeli commended the union’s boss for his resilience and commitment to ensuring that members are paid all entitlement and benefits they deserved. He called on the members of the union to support the solidarity movement until the objective is achieved.

Similarly, president, MWUN, Dockworkers Branch, Comrade Tajudeen Ohize, said that the union will not fold its hands when things are not done the right way after a very long period of agitation with the IOCs. He said: ‘‘The multinationals cannot do such in other countries and we want to put a stop to all these anomalies once and for all.”

On his part, president of MWUN, NIWA Branch, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi called on members of the union to ensure that ‘‘injury to one is injury to all.”

Bunu assured that the leaders from all the branches will continue to stand by him in achieving a common goal.

NPA’s Failed Intervention

After the shutdown, the NPA had intervened. The Authority called for a meeting between MWUN and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to mediate over the refusal of the latter to pay all outstanding wages to dockworkers.

Speaking with newsmen after a short meeting with the MWUN leadership, the NPA MD, who was represented by the executive director, Marine and Operations, Dr Sekonte Davies said that the NPA is in solidarity with the dockworkers over their unpaid entitlement from the IOCs. “You can see the action of the MWUN. It is an action geared towards making sure people obey rules and regulation in this country.

“The stevedoring contractors were appointed over a year ago, on the 28th of May 2018. But since last year, the workers have not been paid. Some of these workers, their children have been out of school for a while due to non-payment of their entitlements by the IOC’s. Some families have even broken up due to this issue.

“So the management of the NPA empathises with the workers over their situation. We empathise with the workers because we are the ones who appointed the stevedoring contractors. However, we are going to sort the issue because the IOCs, who are the major recalcitrant in this matter, have started calling for a meeting since the workers began their action.”

Truce Meeting Deadlocked

Despite the truce meeting called by the NPA, the IOCs remained adamant until Tuesday.

Also addressing newsmen, Adeyanju reiterated the desire of the union to continue with the strike action until the final outcome of the negotiations.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday after a first meeting with the IOCs on Thursday, Adeyanju revealed that no headway was reached at the meeting due to uncompromising stance of the IOCs.

However, an impeccable source who attended the meeting told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the meeting was deadlocked because they could not agree on the total amount to be paid the workers.

“The IOC’s were not willing to pay all the entitlements at once. You know this issue has been on for more than a year now, and the entitlements due to the workers covers that period. The IOCs were willing to upset the payment in tranches, but the workers won’t agree. They want the entire payment of over a year due to them paid. That was the reason for the deadlock,” the source stated.

Also, on Thursday night, Adeyanju said the IOCs haven’t brought something concrete to the table hence the strike would continue till the weekend.

Implication Of The Strike On National Economy

The strike action had led to queuing of vessels on the quayside as workers who would have discharged cargoes have been on strike thereby allowing the nation’s economy to bleed under high charges by foreign shipping companies.

For instance, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said that the nation may have lost more than N100billion to the strike action.

Reacting to the strike action, the director-general, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf said over hundreds of billions of Naira have been lost as a result of the closure of ports nationwide.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening because the cost to the economy is enormous. We are talking of hundreds of billions of naira, in terms of demurrage that people will have to pay; also in terms of the disruption in production processes, disruption to businesses, the interest payment people have to pay and whole lot of issues and this will further compound the issues of congestion they have in the port. By the time they go back now, they have to be clearing backlogs of cargoes and so on and so forth.

“So it’s unfortunate that this is happening and I think that what we should be doing, going forward is to ensure that things like this don’t get to this stage. We should not allow it to come to a point where they will go on strike, there should have been proper engagement and responsive action on both sides before it gets to this point. Because ideally, the strike should be the last resort,” he said.

LEADERSHIP learnt that about fourteen vessels with various commodities were trapped in the two busiest seaports in Nigeria Apapa and Tin-Can following the industrial action embarked upon since Wednesday. Some of the items in the ship, it was gathered, include perishable items, while others were delicate commodities that should exit the ports on time. Also, scores of containers estimated at about 12,000 were trapped inside the ports nationwide.

Also, the impact of the strike is being felt by licensed terminal operators (TOs) who are lamenting attendant loss of revenue to the strike, while urging the federal government agencies responsible for the ports to intervene urgently to resolve the situation.

Spokesman, Seaports Terminal Operators of Nigeria (STOAN), Bolaji Akinola told LEADERSHIP that cargo handling operations at the terminals across the country are already at a halt, warning that it will impact on the smooth movement of cargoes because of the bad state of the access road to the ports.

“Unfortunately, it is not a good development at all. We hope that the IOCs will meet and resolve the matter immediately in the interest of the Nigerian economy. When the ports suffer, the economy will suffer,” he said.

On whether there is going to be any demurrage implication, he said that is the responsibility of the shipping companies.

Stakeholders have urged the federal ministries of petroleum resources, transport and labour to intervene on the issue and called on both parties to be ready to compromise their hard stance in the interest of the nation’s economy.