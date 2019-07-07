SPORTS
Egypt FA Boss Sacks Technical Team, Resigns After AFCON Exit
The president of the Egyptian Football Association Hani Abou Rida has resigned after sacking his technical team after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts’ suffered a surprise defeat in a round of 16 game against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.
The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters” in a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, adding that all board members had been invited to resign.
Saturday’s match saw rank outsiders South Africa stun the record seven-time African champions whose line-up included Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and who were among the favourites to win the tournament.
Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.
The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism — especially from human rights groups — over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.
Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.
Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy”.
Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.
Egypt had been tipped as leading title contenders on home soil but came unstuck against a South African team that only scraped through into the knockout phase via the last of four spots reserved for the best third-place sides.
Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.
“No decision until this moment. I spoke to the players in the dressing room, and tomorrow (Sunday) will speak with EFA officials,” Aguirre said after the final whistle.
“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” he added.
MOST READ
NCWS Rejects Sen. Abbo’s Apology, Writes UN
The National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, on Sunday rejected the apology tendered by Sen. Elisha Abbo, for...
Suspension of Elumelu, Six Others Illegal, Says PDP Group
The Youths Movement of Peoples Democratic Party in South South has described the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six...
FG To Resume Expansion Joints Replacement On Lagos Bridges
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Sunday said that materials being imported for replacement...
2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees...
Iran Announces New Breach Of Nuclear Deal
Iran has announced it will break a limit set on uranium enrichment, in breach of the landmark 2015 deal designed...
Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa
During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first...
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC
Battle for the soul of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State continues to rage, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes Clearly, there...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED7 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS22 hours ago
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
- NEWS17 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- NEWS23 hours ago
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov
- OPINION24 hours ago
Nigeria and the Free Trade Agreement
- SPORTS17 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon
- NEWS17 hours ago
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB