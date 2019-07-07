Embrace Small Businesses, NYSC Boss Urges Corps Members 

The Ondo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Mrs. Grace Akpabio, has charged corps members to invest in their future by aggressively pursuing various skills learnt during the orientation course.

Akpabio gave the advice during the SAED Inter-Platoon competitions signaling the end of ten days intensive in-camp training for 1772 corps members who showed keen interest.

Speaking on the benefits of the training, the State Coordinator said that NYSC has provided conducive atmosphere and level playing ground for them to excel.

She said, “Gentlemen corps members, you are the next set of Dangotes, Adenugas, Elumelus that the country is looking forward to produce. The Federal Government through the NYSC has created a level playing ground for you all to exhibit and display your creative ingenuity.

“You will succeed in life if you believe in your ability to surmount all the challenges that come your way. The great men and women in business world did not become an instant success when they started but with focus, perseverance and right attitude, they are where they are today”.

She reminded the members of the service corps that if they could burn the midnight candles to achieve their educational pursuit, similar vigour will make them a success in the business world.

The NYSC boss announced that the Scheme in collaboration with many Financial Institutions will finance their dream projects after submitting bankable proposals to the lending institutions which included Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and other reputable organisations.

In her welcome remarks, the Assistant Director/Head, SAED, Mrs. Itohan Ehimwenma expressed her gratitude to all the trainers who despite the little discomfort gave their best to the corps members.

Ehimwenma equally expressed her appreciation to the NYSC management in Ondo State under a goal-getter, Mrs. Grace Akpabio for always treating the matters concerning SAED with utmost importance and priority.

She did not fail to recognise the invaluable support of some of the trainers who released their materials and equipment free of any charges to assist the aspirations of the corps members.

Ehimwenma like the State Coordinator who is undoubtedly passionate about youths empowerment charged the corps members to take advantage of their training to make a long lasting impression in the business world.

Highlights of the competition is the uncommon display of artistry in Cake Baking, Fashion Designing and Leather Work where representatives of various platoons carted away mouthwatering prizes.