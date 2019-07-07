Ewiolo Sonnie Agbons, Contributing To Hospitality In Abuja

Nigerian is known for churning out personalities within and outside the shores of the country who have contributed to the growth of the economy. In the hospitality industry, people have continued to complain about the lack of support by the government for not providing a conducive atmosphere to ply their trade and open opportunities for the unemployed to be gainfully employed.

To this effect, a 47-year-old businessman and hospitality and tourism expert, Ewiolo Sonnie Agbons based in Lagos has urged the government to support investors in the hospitality and tourism industry.

He made this known to LEADERSHIP during the opening of his exquisite apartment in Gwarimpa where dignitaries from all walks of life came in their numbers to view the edifice he erected to add to the beautification of the tourism industry in Nigeria.

Mr Agbons, who is also a co-patner, Page 2 Group said his idea behind the edifice as a businessman is to provide something different from what people are already used to.

“This is not like the usual apartment that everyone knows. There are apartments that is s normal. What makes this apartment different from the rest is that in our group, (Page 2 Group) our ideas are different. We are a group of young men who have traveled the world and the few times we have been to Abuja, the apartments we have seen are either one room or two rooms.

“So I didn’t want to bring in that because I knew this was the major thing they have in Abuja. We now decided to be different, but we needed to sell our idea first. Taking the whole apartment thing is not a new idea because it was something we saw in Europe and we feel it can run here which is why we are bringing it here,” he explained believing that the patronage would only come from families, friends companies and multinationals.

“This apartment is for those who want to have a good rest because and time because it’s a home. Our idea is more focused on the family, we believe its not only when you go abroad that you can take a holidays. Abuja is a bit serene from where I am coming from. if a family from Lagos say they are going to Abuja to spend the holiday, it’s just like saying you are going to Europe for the holiday. So they need something like this to feel at home, hence the luxurious apartment,” he added.

Even though they have like other units across the country, they also run a car repair franchise which is very poplar in Lagos.

He explained that the apartment is affordable to those who can afford it.

“We don’t know how life is yet, but we hope it would be affordable to everyone in the society. Presently, my branch handles Lagos state universities official cars. we are into farming too, we co produce Naija Sweet Rice with Integrated Farms. We are into a lot of legitimate businesses.

Also, proffering solutions for the tourism industry in Nigeria, Ewiolo Sonnie Agbons thinks its under tapped and want more support from the government and a level playing ground given to investors.

” The government focus should be on providing basic amenities for the people to boost the tourism industry so that private investors would continue to assist the government with developmental strides.

“We needs to do more about infrastructure on our tourism sites. We are losing daily as a country. The little the private sector is doing is just a tip on the iceberg. There are countries that live off millions from tourist attractions. I think Nigeria has a lot to gain from it.

“It’s not just for us who are contributing, but for those who will patronise us too. Give us good life. Make the standard of living okay. Provide jobs for Nigerians. If we are engaged with something, we know what good life is and not just for those in the tourism business but for everybody.

“The government should make live affordable for everyone. Once life is affordable, we know what is good,”he concluded.

The apartment is now open for patrons.