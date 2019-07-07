NEWS
FG To Resume Expansion Joints Replacement On Lagos Bridges
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Sunday said that materials being imported for replacement of expansion joints on the Alaka Bridge in the state had arrived Nigeria.
Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the materials were currently being cleared at the port for the contractor to immediately mobilise to site to begin second phase replacement of damaged expansion joints.
“Important materials for the repairs of the expansion joints has arrived and we are at the point of clearing them at the Wharf.
“We would look at the very critical expansion joints and change them. The contractor has replaced two of the joints just recently,” he said.
The controller said that materials needed for replacement of expansion joints were not available locally hence the delay in fixing the bad portions and appealed for understanding by motorists.
On the damaged expansion joints causing discomfort on the popular Long Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, he said that the joints had been repaired before.
Kuti however said that the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing was carrying out a “review” of the work done on the bridge to tackle new faults.
He added that he had given a directive to Julius Berger to speed up action on reducing discomfort to motorists on the highway.
He however said that progress was being made on construction works by Julius Berger in the ongoing reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project.
“Rain is slowing us down but work is going on and we are making progress. As at the last report, section one which spans from Lagos to Sagamu Interchange is about 42 per cent completed,” he said.
Speaking on the trailer park in Apapa, Kuti explained that trailers were already using the park while the contractor was completing some facilities there.
“We have finished one borehole and we are doing some electrical works also,” he said.
He said that the entire trailer park project has achieved 98 per cent completion while the shoreline protection of the park was 70 per cent completed.
MOST READ
FG To Resume Expansion Joints Replacement On Lagos Bridges
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Sunday said that materials being imported for replacement...
2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees...
Iran Announces New Breach Of Nuclear Deal
Iran has announced it will break a limit set on uranium enrichment, in breach of the landmark 2015 deal designed...
Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa
During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first...
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC
Battle for the soul of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State continues to rage, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes Clearly, there...
Infrastructure Improved In Buhari’s First Term – Olokoba
Comrade Razaq Olokoba, a public affairs analyst and human rights activist is the National President, Campaign for Dignity in Governance...
Intrigues As PDP Struggles To Control Members In NASS
CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the minority leadership tussle The suspension of...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS20 hours ago
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
- NEWS15 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria’s Air Peace Receives Rousing Reception At Dubai Airport
- NEWS21 hours ago
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
- NEWS21 hours ago
Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov
- OPINION22 hours ago
Nigeria and the Free Trade Agreement
- SPORTS15 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon