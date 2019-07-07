Fraudulent Job Recruitment Agencies On The Prowl

Fake job recruitment agencies are on the prowl and jobseekers must be vigilant not to fall victim of the fraudsters. ZAKA ABD-KHALIQ writes

To identify a growing economy, the number of employed populace must be on the high side. However, a suffering economy has most of its youth population struggling to eke a living, a bracket Nigeria falls into.

The harsh economic scenario has made business operating environment difficult for companies to survive, while battling high cost and standard of living.

To cope with this business reality, companies are cutting cost by downsizing, invariably, throwing more people into the already saturated labour market.

To add insult to injury, the nation’s higher institutions continue to churn out thousands of graduates whose mind has been tailored towards looking for jobs where there are none. In the end, the unemployment rate keeps growing organically.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased from 18.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 to 23.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.

The report said the total number of people classified as unemployed, which means they did nothing at all or worked too few hours (under 20 hours a week) to be classified as employed, increased from 17.6 million in Q4 2017 to 20.9 million in Q3 2018.

Of the 20.9 million persons classified as unemployed as at Q3 2018, 11.1 million did some form of work but for too few hours a week (under 20 hours) to be officially classified as employed while 9.7 million did absolutely nothing, the NBS said.

One of the fruits of increased unemployment in the country is the sporadic growth in fraudulent recruitment agencies who are now capitalising on this loophole of unemployment to defraud Nigerians.

These fraudsters are, on a daily basis, smiling to banks in both public and private sectors of the economy. They are springing up both online and offline (physical offices) parading themselves as employers or recruitment agents.

Of recent, kidnappers and those using humans for money rituals are now using similar method to kidnap unsuspecting jobseekers by arranging a kangaroo aptitude test at a location where they will carry out their dastardly act.

Recruitment scam occurs when a fraudster poses as an employer or recruiter, and offers attractive employment opportunities, which require that the job seeker pays money in advance. To lure unsuspecting victims into the web of deceit, the perpetrators of this scam go as far as reeling out specific vacancies that require being filled.

In the recent past, there have been many cases of fake recruitment exercises into the government agencies such as; Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Police Force(NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS), unknown to these organisations, to mention, but a few.

In the private sector, there have been alleged fraudulent recruitments for banks, Oil and Gas firms, Aviation and Maritime sectors operators, among others.

It seems like a thriving industry, however, as Leadership findings show that these unscrupulous elements defraud unsuspecting jobseekers several billions of naira on a yearly basis.

Each victim, investigation show, forfeited about N2,000 to as high as N200,000 depending on how lucrative the purported job offer is.

To this end, experts have canvassed on the public, especially, the desperate job seekers to be wary of these fraudsters and avoid falling for their ploy.

Scammers On The Prowl

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a man allegedly operating a fake recruitment agency in the Ekenhuan area of Benin, the state capital.

It was learnt that the suspect, identified, was arrested by security operatives following a complaint from the state government.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, who confirmed the arrest said Chukura had claimed to have sought partnership with the state government to recruit job seekers in the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, through his agency, one KAI Environmental.

It was also learnt that the suspect, said to be a graduate of Business Administration from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, had allegedly swindled over 500 job seekers of millions of naira. A batch of 150 unemployed residents were alleged to have been placed on standby for deployment on behalf of the state government.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, while reacting to the arrest said, Chukura had claimed that his agency operated voluntarily with 60 workers in Delta State. “Some of the money collected from the unsuspecting job seekers include, N5,000 for Uniform, N2,000 for handouts, N1,000 for an identity card, N500 as examination fee and another N2,000 for rank,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Department of State Services (DSS) had, recently said, the reports that it was recruiting are fake and should be ignored by Nigerians.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya warned scammers to stop putting up fake recruitment adverts or they would be caught and dealt with.

The Force warned the public and especially applicants not to have any financial dealings with anyone as a guarantee for the recruitment into the service.

Moreover, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has urged Nigerians to disregard false information on the social media and through text messages, urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at his office, to facilitate their selection as Cabinet members.

In a recent statement, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (OSGF), Olusegun Adekunle, said: “The public, is by this notice, advised to disregard such information as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has no such mandate and has never requested for such information.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, uses this opportunity to warn originators of such fraudulent request to desist forthwith from using the name of the SGF in their dubious and nefarious plan to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.”

Ordeal Of Victims

A victim of the recruitment scams, who gave his name as Tunde Adebayo said he was swindled of the sum of N200,000 by some persons who pretended to be security personnel.

According to him, “Sometime in 2017, I was approached in Benin City by some persons who claimed they had connections with the Nigeria Police, and that there was an online recruitment exercise going on for the rank of Cadet. I was made to pay a deposit of N70, 000, out of a total of N135, 000 as the fee required for facilitating our application process.

“After paying the fees, a number of us were assembled at Imaguero Girls College, Benin City to write the recruitment examination. Just before starting the exams, we were made to pay another N10, 000 each, to ensure we scaled through the exercise. Then we were asked by the “coordinator” to wait in for an SMS within the next 24 hours, informing us of the outcome of the exams as well as the next stage.

“After waiting for about three days without any message, some of us tried frantically to reach out to our contact persons on the phone, but none of such calls were answered. When I decided to go back to the website where we initially filled the registration forms, the site had been scrambled. Then it finally dawned on me and most of us that we had just been scammed.”

Narrating his own experience, a graduate of many years who fell victim in Lagos, Adeniyi Olatunji said job scams are very true because he fell into the trap of fraudsters through a flyer that was distributed on the roadside.

He said: “The flyers stated that banks were recruiting and in an effort to put food on my table, I called a man whose name was Steve as written on the flyer as HR person. I was asked to send my CV to his email. Few weeks after, I got a message that my name was shortlisted for an interview.

“I called the HR to explain the interview process to which he responded that I had to pay N30,000 for consultancy and another N50,000 for an insider to help me get the job which I paid by borrowing from friends and family.”

Adeniyi said the experience was a bitter one because after making the payment, their phone numbers could no longer be reached and he had to start rallying round to refund the borrowed money.

Last year, it was gathered that kidnappers had begun to send text messages inviting their victims for job interviews but they hold them hostage as soon as they turn up at the addresses given to them by the abductors and then demand huge sums of money as ransoms from the victim’s family.

Reaction Of Experts

The Immediate Past President of the Human Capital Providers Association of Nigeria (HuCaPan) , Neye Enemigin said: “Some group of persons extort money from job seekers, promising to secure employment for them. This is very rampant during recruitment by government agencies.

“The extortionists are either insiders (employees of the recruiting organisation) or outsiders who claim to be connected to the top echelon of such organisations.”

Enemigin said the menace of scammers in the labour market has become one of the major challenges to the Human Resources (HR) profession in the country.

He noted that most unemployed youths fall victim to the fraudsters due to lack of job opportunities in the country.

He narrated his experience about a young man who came to his office as head of HR in a well-known company to resume work with a forged employment letter of the company name given to him by one of the scammers.

A Human Resources Consultant at Systems Intellegenz Limited, Dolapo Jenrola, described the development as worrisome.

She said: “The presence of fake recruitment agencies casts a shadow on the credibility of real HR firms. The more they are allowed to fester, the less people would want to trust or deal with organisations that provide real recruitment services.

“Unfortunately, the trend is growing every day, with little or no efforts by the relevant authorities to checkmate such development. The government should do a lot more to arrest the situation at this stage before it becomes intractable.”

The Way Forward

With these fraudsters continually finding ways to send email and SMS invitations of job interviews to unsuspecting job seekers and then later on asking the same jobseekers for all sorts of fees (application fees, processing fees, and so on) before they can offer the jobs to the applicants, experts have advised job seekers never fall prey to fake and rogue recruiters who are out to take their money without any job offer in return.

Job seekers, they said, should be wary of a recruiter that has no verifiable online or offline address and asks for money.

To avoid falling victim, they urged jobseekers not to be desperate for jobs and conduct their background research on any recruitment agency that approaches them.

The Lagos State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Idowu Adelakun urged youths to be wary of such scams as there are some signs to watch out for.

“Never part with your money. The golden rule is, any job offer that requires that you pay a fee in advance is probably fake. Most reputable companies will absorb the costs themselves. Another sign is if the recruiter offers to train you for the job in return for money, NEVER pay them any money. No legitimate company or recruiter will ask for any payments upfront,’’ he said.