Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa

During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first 100 days in office, Danjuma Joseph, writes on the expectation of the citizens of the state

“It is conventional to talk about recording some achievements within the first 100 days in office by new Administrations.

“We shall not be an exception to this. We have, therefore, identified some high impact projects to achieve this objective in the interim before medium and long-term arrangements take effect.”

These were some of the words of Governor Abdullahi Sule, during his inaugural speech as the 4th democratically elected governor of Nasarawa State. He made some policy statements which the citizens of the state are expected to hold him to account.

Speaking on other achievements he hopes to achieve in his first 100 days in office, the governor said, “We will execute the underlisted projects and programmes: Set up the State Economic Management and Investment Advisory Council; Review and reform our civil service structure; Review the payment of pension and gratuity and commence payment.

“Visit the payment of salary arrears with a view to commence payment; Completion of the Lafia Cargo Airport, Kwandare; Commencement of the construction of Rural roads in each of the three (3) Senatorial Zones; Commencement of rural electrification in, at least, three (3) villages in the State; Commencement of the construction of 2Km solar power street light projects in each of the thirteen (13) Local Government Areas.

Commencement of the construction of Technology Innovation Hubs in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu; Provision of State-wide free medical outreach.

“We will therefore, uphold the principles of good governance as a cardinal objective of this Administration. We will establish systems, processes and institutions that will enhance transparency, probity and accountability in the management of State resources in line with international best practices,” Sule said.

With these promises, analysts aver that the engineer and administrator knows where the shoe pinches and seems to be ready to solve the problems.

A lot of people across the state are of the opinion that with the steps taken so far, the governor is ready to take the bull by the horns to fulfil some of his promises within the target time frame.

A cross section of political pundits, and students interviewed in the state have urged the governor to keep to his words.

The campaign organisation of A.A. Sule, Baraya Vangaurd, urged the Governor Sule to be open-minded and allow the populace enjoy dividends of democracy under his administration.

The vice chairman of Baraya Vanguard, Ango Abdulahi, who spoke at a banquet organised to commemorate the victory of APC and the governorship said he should hasten efforts to ensure that he fulfills all his campaign promises to the electorates.

On their part, coalition of tribal Youth Leaders, also tasked the governor on the need to fulfil the campaign promises in the next 100 days in office.

The group made its position known through its chairman Barr Iliya Ashokpa, who also charged the governor to ensure that he implements people-oriented programmes, by priorotising education, agriculture, sports and industrialisation.

“We advise the governor to emulate his predecessors in rendering selfless service to the people. We will be watching him closely, we have copies of his campaign promises to the electorate. If he fails to fulfil them, we will sensitise the people to rise to demand for what is rightfully theirs.

“The era when some politicians would contract the services of intelligent speech writers to prepare beautiful manifestos for them to hoodwink our people into voting them into office, of which they would later throw into trash can as mere political exercise used to express their grandiloquent verbosity, are over” he said.

An advocate of ‘Not Too Young to Rule’ in the state, Barrister Silas Ismaila, reminded the governor to keep to his words of developing “Human capital, training and retraining of teachers and public servants; promotion of agriculture for food production, employment and increased income to our farmers and rural dwellers; small and medium scale industrial development.”

Ismaila, a public affairs analyst, also called on the governor to attract local and foreign investors to Nasarawa State, so as to create more jobs for the youths and the generality of the people of the state.

He also called on the governor to ensure that Nasarawa State becomes a major investors haven in Nigeria, so that small and medium scale industries are fed with products from the state owned agricultural initiatives.

On his part, an APC stakeholder in the state, Hon Samuel Obeka, said “I want to crave the indulgence of the governor to fulfill those statements and promises he made during his first 100 days in office.

Hon Obeka, urged the governor to “Create jobs for the youths because if they have jobs, they will most likely have no time to plan to engage in crimes and other vices in the society. I believe if he does these things, it will reduce the spate of crimes and youth gang violence in the State.

“He should also ensure that Government workers get the necessary training before being deployed to public service. It is unfortunate that some government employees, lack the communication skills or the right training to provide public service.

“For example, I observed NAYES workers acting against global traffic procedure. When they feel a driver has violated traffic rule, they will jump into the car and start dragging the steering wheel with the driver while the car is still in motion. I am not sure if that was what they were told in their training and that is not done anywhere in the world.

“Our former governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, will be remembered for building a modern Nasarawa State by building road networks across Lafia, the state capital and all the 13 local government headquarters, apart from other monumental achievements. He tried to write his name in gold in the annals of history of the state.

“So the question is what will the people of Nasarawa State remember Engr A.A, Sule for when he leaves office? Constant and sustainable electricity? Availability of constant clean water? Repairs and construction of roads? Balanced budget? Non-looting of public fund? Poverty reduction? Funding quality education? Peace and Security? And the list goes on” Obeka asked.

A youth activist in the state, Hon Nathaniel Isa, called on the governor to ensure that anyone he appoints to serve in his administration understands his or her job responsibilities and have the interest of the Nasarawa people at heart.

“They must be able to deliver. Do not appoint those who see public office as the means to acquire wealth. We know the governor as a man of proven integrity. We expect that no weak-minded and lazy official should be allowed in his administration.

“The governor is expected to build the youths and also build the bridge to move Nasarawa State from being a consumer state, to the future of a manufacturing and entrepreneurial state, via his plan to make the state a hub for industries” Isa said.

A teacher in the state, Mohammed Haruna, called on the governor to “Mandate the ministry of education to formulate policies and strategies to promote good education in the state.

“Our children must not see examination malpractice as a way of getting it done. Research shows that more than 55 percent of secondary school students today, pay large sums of money to individuals to write exams for them.

“Others simply enroll in private schools and pay principals to allow them to cheat in the examination hall. This must be stopped. If nothing is done about this, we will produce another generation of un-creative and uneducated populace that lack the mental capacity to be productive citizens” Haruna said.

A cross section of the citizens of the state interviewed, said they do not expect the governor to change the state overnight but that he can make his impact felt during his tenure.

The expectation is that he would inspire successive administrations to follow the path he would have created by fulfilling most of his campaign promises within the first 100 days.