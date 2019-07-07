Infrastructure Improved In Buhari’s First Term – Olokoba

Comrade Razaq Olokoba, a public affairs analyst and human rights activist is the National President, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), a coalition of over 70 civil society organizations. In this interview with ERNEST UZOR, the pro-democracy fighter speaks on some national issues

What is your assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in light of infrastructure?

We must first appreciate the challenges we have in Nigeria about the state of infrastructure. But at the moment, the ministry of works under Babatunde Raji Fashola has constructed over 1000 kilometres of roads and similar distance in rehabilitation and repairs across the nation this is huge.

It is huge because of the peculiarity of the moment, which is the challenge of fund. We are at a time when Nigerian government is declared to be broke and the Nation passing through economic recession, the prosperity of Nigeria has not been this bad giving the income we are making from oil, $14pb, $26pb. It kept fluctuating.

What that means is that the expenditures is in trouble, and budget ran into crisis. So, even within this financial turbulence , the Buhari administration was able to tar over a thousand kilometres and the repair similar distance. That is huge for the kind of purse of the federal government. it doesn’t stop there. There are also mass housing programmes that is going on across the country.

Adding to the above there is no state in this country that a federal government is not ongoing, for 30 years no government has embarked on this type of massive mass housing programme that is going on in all the states of the Federation starting from the last term except Lagos State.

What I am saying in essence is that, this technical intelligence to infrastructure is unique and peculiar. Whatever it takes, Nigeria should support President Muhammadu Buhari. There is also a nightmare that Nigerians pass through during rainy season just as the situation we find ourselves now across the country.

There are crises on Badagry road and other places because of the rain. But our consolation is to look at where we are coming from. Five years ago, when the rainy session was not as disturbing as now, they could not achieve much. And today, the story of good roads might have been forgotten if not with the effective efforts of Buhari administration.

So, people should be assured that any road that has not been done is definitely on the list of those to be done. If you look at difficult terrains that are enjoying good roads now, what comes to mind is ask ourselves why did the past administration run governance as if development is not possible in Nigeria.

What, in your candid observation, made the feat possible?

This was possible because Buhari gave us somebody with mathematical knowledge of road construction and repair in person of Babatunde Fashola (SAN). He did well as a lawyer. And because of Fashola’s example, you would not be shocked if you see a medical doctor doing well in the field of environment. Fashola, a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has done equally well in the field of engineering just as a qualified engineer could have done.

In essence, Buhari’s team should be empowered more and given more support this time so as to to do more. In his first term, he would have done better than this if we had a patriotic parliament. So, there is a bigger assurance now that infrastructure development would be sped up now than the first term because the challenges are over.

He will hit the ground running now. That is the target now because there would be no budget delay. Lagos/Ibadan Expressway was spilt into three sections. By now, we would have gotten a brand new road between Ibadan and Lagos but it was sabotaged by the immediate past parliament.

We enjoin Nigerians to give the required level of understanding and support to the federal government by the people, so that it would be able to double what it has done in its first term.

Are you saying the standard of infrastructure rose under Buhari?

Yes of course. However, we must not deny the efforts and foresight of Mr President who saw the quality in Fashola. So, immediately we have appreciated that, we have to also commend the role of the past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola. He is a very patriotic public officer. He did very well and many people are not shocked with his superlative performance in office. He did same when he was governor of Lagos State. So, it is not a surprise to an average Nigeria that he performed wonderfully as a Minister.

I was not shocked either because immediately he was appointed Minister of Works, Power and Housing, I knew bad roads, and pot holes in Nigeria were in big trouble. We must also commend the civil servants for giving him the needed support to excel. Other people should learn from what the President and Fashola did by giving the public officers and civil servants the right environment, right motivation, right encouragement and right tools to work. Such attitude would bring out the best in them and the country would be better for it.

With right leadership, Nigerian public officers would perform well like their counterparts anywhere in the world. The President, the minister and public officers in the three sectors, Works, Power and Housing should also be commended for a job well done.

The appeal I will therefore make to Nigerians is that there is no 100 percent solution for traffic challenges all over the world wherever roads are under construction. And so, we should bear with the government when some roads are partially closed against the traffic now.

There must be a sacrifice for development. The second Niger Bridge would be beneficial to all after completion but people should exercise patience because there is always pain before gain.

Do you have any piece of advice for the President on the yet to be constituted cabinet?

In the first instance, I will not want Buhari to dismantle the winning team. The first term of Buhari enjoyed the services of a winning team from Buhari to the cabinet members (Ministers), his advisers and by extension many of the public officers and the civil servants. They were a fantastic winning team. And when you are in that situation, it is not tactical, it is not strategic, and in governance, it is not proper to assume that changing those winning hands is the best thing to do.

From the public assessment that we have seen, there were top ministers that have done fantastically. Fashola was one of them. Rotimi Amaechi was one of them. The Minister for Agriculture was one of them. Abike Dabiri, Boss Mustapha are also there without forgetting the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

And that is why our group and other civil society organisations worked assiduously and vigorously to mobilise Nigerians, to mobilise the youth to vote for APC. During the election, I travelled to virtually all the states of the federation to campaign for Team Buhari on the platform of our organisation “ WANT BUHARI AGAIN”.

Out structure is still intact, before the election, we organised several rallies. During the electioneering, we went round to test Buhari’s popularity and discovered he was a God sent leader. The impressive feedbacks we got even from difficult terrains like the south-south and south-east, showed that Buhari did not do it alone.

It showed he did it together with all his team members. Against this backdrop, Buhari should parade many of his first term team members, so that this second term would witness triple performance and surpass first term achievement in multiple folds. That is my candid advice to Mr President on his new cabinet composition.

If per chance he wants to return some members to the Executive Council would you recommend that?

We are not supposed to mystify governance. The president of Nigeria oversees all the ministers. He oversees all the advisers. He reads security reports from Police, from DSS, from border intelligence personnel, from the army and so on. And the President has 24 hours a day like other Nigerians. He does so many things within a day. So, if the job is not too much for the president and is not too much for the governor that oversees the affairs of the state, how then can only three portfolios be too much for a minister that has been tested, trusted and that has done so well?!

Let us look at where we are coming from on power. Let us watch clearly the improvement. It is not proper for people to pretend as if there is no improvement in all the sectors in the country! Such pretence confuses the government. There are fundamental advancement in power sector apart from some departments like the DISCO and others that are not doing well. There is tremendous improvement in power.

Again, there is a mass housing programme that has not been pursued for over 30 years. The last administration that has pursued mass housing scheme was Shagari administration. At the moment, a mass housing programme is going on in all the sections of the country except Lagos.

Then, if you look at roads, it is difficult for you to pretend as if you don’t notice what the ministry of works has done throughout the federation. There is a long list of what they have done across the nation. So, put all these things together, you would arrive at a conclusion that hard work should earn hardworking officer higher work.

So, in my own opinion, it is okay for him to still hold the three ministries. But, in the Wisdom and the magnanimity of the President, if he feels that there is a higher level of commitment for Fashola, I will encourage him (Buhari), to do so. If the President feels that there is a more sensitive, higher and more powerful assignment in the nation that Fashola can handle, he should not hesitate to push Fashola there. There is nothing bad or wrong in that. And that would even be an inspiration. To me, this second term of four years is a term of inspiration.

Since 1999 to 2015, we have been in a period where young men and the youth see in certain individuals as their role model whereas they are corrupt, they are carpet baggers, political pirates who have turned the country upside down economically and politically. But since 2015 to date, there are many role models. Buhari is a role model. Osinbajo, Fashola, Amaechi, Fayemi and others have become very important role models.

Lets look at the people involved in the party affairs, they are people that have put great sacrifice to make the party what it is. Mention could be made of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other past and present leaders of the party like Adams Oshiomhole, John Oyegun and Others.

The combination of this has told us that we have become a country and respected nation across the world. So, I will advise President Buhari to consider that line of action.