Insecurity: Town Unions Tasks S’E Govs., Assemblies On Uniform Legislation.
The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has called on the Governors the five states in the South East Geopolitical region and various state houses of Assembly to enact a uniform legislation on Security.
It made the call in a communique issued at the end of an Extra Ordinary Meeting of its National and State Executives, Zonal and local government coordinators held in Enugu.
The communique, which was signed by, Emeke Diwe and Gideon Asikwuru, National President and National Secretary of the association respectively, stressed the need for the Governors and the state houses if Assembly to enact a uniform legislation in security that will be operative in the whole region.
It further urged the Governors and the various state houses of Assembly to partner with the town Unions for the protection, peace and orderliness of the people.
The organization further called on the governors of the South East to enact business friendly legislations” relax and /or remove some obnoxious policies, taxes and levies as well as engender a conducive environment to enable our people embrace the principal of Think Business, Think Home”.
Reacting the recently suspended RUGA Policy, the town Unions called on President Muhammandu Buhari to out rightly cancel the policy, pointing out that mere suspension was a deceitful measure to buy time and reintroduce the policy later after repackaging.
” We call on our governors of the South East, and the various state houses of Assembly to enact uniform legislation on security, that will be operative in the whole region and to partner with the town Unions for the protection, peace and orderliness of our people.
” We encourage each and every community in Igboland to revive, enforce and maintain its local vigilant and youth organizations and partner with their various Hunters town Unions and all local traditional institutions to take over the maintenance and provision of security in their domains.
“We also resolved to meet and interface with the governors of the South East States through their forum and to always inform them of the happenings in our local communities through our Communication with the local, town, and autonomous community Unions
“We have also resolved to pursue a conscious and well-coordinated provision of “Home Security” in all parts of Igbo land, anchored on the original concept of town unionism in partnership with all traditional institutions, ” the communique stated.
