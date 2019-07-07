Intrigues As PDP Struggles To Control Members In NASS

CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the minority leadership tussle

The suspension of some of its members in the House of Representatives last Friday, underscores the enormity of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the moment.

What’s worse, the party leadership doesn’t seem to have a united front on how to handle the matter which is fast spiraling out of control, analysts aver.

PDP had suspended Hon Ndudi Elumelu and six other House members for anti-party activities. Besides Elumelu, others suspended were Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid for one month after its National Working Committee (NWC) rose from a meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The party suspended the members over their refusal to recognise its list detailing persons to occcupy the minority leadership in the House.

The party had forwarded a list to the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, detailing Hon. Kingsley Chinda as minority leader; Hon. Chukwuka Onyema as deputy minority leader; Hon. Yakubu Barde as minority whip; and Hon. Muraina Ajibola as deputy minority whip.

But the Speaker, on the floor of the House, read out the name of Ndudi Elumelu as minority leader. He also announced Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu), deputy minority leader; Gideon Gwami, minority whip and Adesegun Adekoya as deputy minority whip.

He justified the list as being derived from the minority caucus in the House. The situation had resulted in a rowdy session leading to an unidentified lawmaker grabbing the mace for which an investigation is ongoing.

Some of the members of the minority parties in the House of Representatives however threw their weight behind the announcement of Elumelu at a news briefing in Abuja after the plenary.

After the rumpus on the floor of the House, Elumelu visited the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen Walid Jibrin who blessed his emergence as minority leader.

Infuriated by the scenario, the PDP summoned Elumelu and others. But the lawmakers failed to honour the party’s summons to explain why they disobeyed the party’s directive on the list of minority leaders.

As such, addressing newsmen after the NWC reviewed issues surrounding the minority Leadership of the House of Representatives, the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “The Party noted the roles played by the under-listed members which resulted in the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reading another list for Minority Leadership of the House other than the list submitted to him by our party, the PDP.

“The members are; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

“After preliminary examination by the NWC, it was evident that the roles played by the above mentioned members, bordered on indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience of party directives contrary to Section 58 (1)(b)(c)(f)(h) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which provides that:

“Subject to the provision of this Constitution, the Party shall have power to discipline any member who says or does anything likely to bring the party into disrepute, hatred or contempt; disobeys or neglects to carry out lawful directives of the party or any organ or officer of the party; engages in anti-party activities; or engages in any conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party or is likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party.”

“Consequent upon this, the above mentioned members of our party are hereby suspended for one month and this matter is hereby referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of our party, in keeping with Section 57(3) of the PDP Constitution.”

Earlier however, in a letter addressed to the party leadership and made available to newsmen, Elumelu who acknowledged receipt of the summons to appear before the party, had suggested a rescheduling with the NWC to July 18 or 19.

The letter signed by the personal assistant to the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Sam Audu, read, was addressed to the national secretary of the PDP.

He said, “I am to Inform you that the House Minority Leader. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other Members invited are currently out of Abuja.

“Notwithstanding, I have notified him and other Members about the letter of invitations and they requested that l notify you about their absence from Abuja.

“In view of the above, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other Members invited are requesting that the meeting should be rescheduled for either Thursday, 18th July at 4:00 pm after plenary or Friday, 19th July at 10:00 am.

“Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other Members invited regret any inconvenience that their absence not to attend the meeting with NWC,” the letter read.

It was learnt that other suspended members had left for their constituencies before the invitation came to them.

Meanwhile, the dissent views on the matter was causing a lot of issues within the party. The view of the BoT chairman had created more concern that the party was uncoordinated over the handling of its events in the National Aseembly.

This is against the backdrop that the party had set up a committee, led by former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara, to investigate, why its members flagrantly disobeyed a directive on candidates to vote for during the election for the leadership of the National Assembly.

Although the BoT, Jibrin, a day after endorsing Elumelu’s emergence, made a u-turn and towed the line of the party, events within the party still indicated that all was not well.

The national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus had at the meeting meant for Elumelu as others, (which they didn’t attend) declared that the NWC and the PDP BoT are on the same page on the minority leadership tussle.

With the BoT chairman in attendance, Secondus said, “This afternoon, members of the NWC and Chairman of BoT representing other members of BoT met and reaffirmed that the party is one, united and working hard to recover our mandate at the courts.

“And on the issue of the leadership of the House of Representatives, the minority leadership, we want to reiterate that the party and the BoT is united, that in consultation with members of PDP and other minority parties, that Hon. Kingsley Chinda is our minority leader and all the other positions as we have communicated to the Speaker House of Representatives.

“You are also aware that it was with the same process that we communicated to the Senate and the Senate has done a fine job, they have announced our leadership as sent without rancour but it is surprising that the Speaker had to generate his own list. This is against parliamentary rules or what is tenable at the Parliament.

“So we call on our teaming supporters that we must remain resolute, we must remain committed to the party and be loyal to the party,” he said.

Speaking also, chairman of the BoT, Senator Jubrin, said “I am here on the invitation of the NWC based on what is happening at the House of Representative regarding the announcement of the principal officers. Like I told you yesterday, it is not a fight between BoT and NWC, we are together, we are working together and we shall continue to work together.”

Jibrin, who had had cause to recind his position on the matter twice within 24 hours added, “In that respect, we have all discussed this morning and we will inform all our members of the decision taken, so we have to be very careful not to do anything that will tamper with our case at the tribunals. We have to be one, we have to be united and that is what is before us.

“So on behalf of my members, nothing will stop me from belonging to PDP until my death.

“Based on the decision of NWC, we say that the list which has been prepared by them should be resubmitted “ he said.

Still, the matter is far from over. While the Speaker has refused to recognise Chinda, the suspension of the other lawmakers has widened the gulf between the PDP and its members in the House. While some of them claimed that they were not given fair hearing on the matter, others have accused the party of double standard, especially when some of its govenors endorsed Hon Femi Gbajabiamila candidacy during the race for the speakership seat.

What’s more, the opposition to Chinda’s alleged benefactor, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is also said to be fueling the crisis. Some leaders in the party are said to be opposed to plans by Wike to impose his candidate on the House members after he had imposed the chairman of the PDP on the party back in 2017.

Wike broke his silence on the matter when he played host to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, saying : “I am not surprised. When you have traders and merchants, what do you expect? It is unfortunate for those who do not understand what politics is all about. I am a core party man. I believe in the party.”

Interestingly, he had after the election for the leadership of the National Assembly lambasted the PDP for not towing the party line. Interestly, he had supported Gbajabiamila’s candidacy during the election, when the latter paid him a visit in Rivers State.

But speaking in defense of the governor, Hon Chinda exonerated Wike from the crisis rocking the PDP over the minority leadership tussle.

On Wike’s role in the unfolding saga, Chinda who spoke with newsmen at a summit in Abuja on executive and legislature relationship said, “The governor of my state has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the issue of minority leader of the house.

“The only time he spoke was when his colleague governor visited him. He called me several times and told me that look if they don’t want you to provide service for them don’t bother yourself. There is nothing at stake and I say so with all sense of sincerity.”

He added, “I have told the party to take the fight. It is their battle not mine. The only thing is that you won’t be sent on errand and you are able to convey that message. All I want the speaker to do is that as a member of the parliament, I am entitled to hear the correspondents on the floor of the house. He has to read the correspondence from the party.”

He also added that he won’t declare himself minority leader until he is formally recognised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

As it stands, there seems to be a stalemate on the matter just as the pundits await the next line of action by the suspended lawmakers. The silence of other major stakeholders in the party, particularly the governors, further forecasts a lengthy tussle over the matter.

There are already prospects that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will meet soon. Nevertheless, how the stakeholders address the matter would determine whether the party would escape being plunged into deeper crisis that might cost it the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, just like it did in 2016, when the party lost Ondo and Edo States due to internal wranglings.