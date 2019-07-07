Lagos Floods And Tragedy Of Losses

Although Lagos prides itself as a state of aquatic splendour, GEORGE OKOJIE writes that floodwaters from intense rainfall in the metropolis have unleashed pains, sufferings and losses on its residents, closing down businesses

When the ‘rain of terror’ fell on July 10, 2011 in Lagos and literally submerged the state, killing scores of people in its wake, many Lagosians had thought that some lessons had been learnt to prevent such harrowing experience from reoccurring.

The rainstorm as it were started at about 7.10 am, on that fateful day, wreaked havoc, halting human and vehicular activities thereby forcing the state government to close public schools as a pre-emptive against human disaster.

As bad as that was, the suffering of Lagos residents had since continued in the current rainy season , as the recent weeks have been ‘hellish’ for residents, motorists and commuters in Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, whose population is estimated at over 21 million residents.

The pains brought by floodwaters in the state have abruptly truncated the joy of Philip Akuna who had gotten a job after seven years of job hunt. He eventually got a job with leading communication firm, raised money to secure accommodation in Lekki area of the state and furnished the apartment in preparation to get married.

But that plan had been truncated as floodwaters recently destroyed everything he had laboured for in two years.

He said after the rain he retired home to meet his apartment thoroughly flooded with some of the electronic floating in the flood.

Akuna said, “It is not long I moved into this apartment. No one told me when it rains this place automatically becomes a lake. I got home after a hard day’s job and I felt like my entire life had collapsed. My apartment was submerged in floodwaters I had no other place to sleep that night, so, I spent some hours trying to scoop out the water, but it had already soaked virtually everything, including the mattress. I had to go back to office that night to sleep on the chair.”

The information and communication technology expert is not the only victim of flood in the state. In fact since the rainy season set in March, it has been tales of woes for millions of residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, including parts of Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajegunle en-route Ikorodu, Alimosho, Surulere, Ejigbo among other areas, as the rains have exposed the underbelly of Lagos and vulnerable state of its roads.

LEADERSHIP Sunday checks showed that the flood situation has worsened since the last one week, as the rains continue to pound the state daily, leaving major roads and inner streets, which were already in a state of disrepair, in even worse condition, with potholes expanding and sinking deeper.

Across the metropolis, commuters and motorists complain any time it rains. They are seen trapped in traffic or wading through flooded roads and streets to reach their destinations after spending long hours in the traffic.

It has gone so bad that people now paddle boat in flooded highbrow Abraham Adesanya Estate in Lekki, to navigate the area as the level of the water remains high for days.

The moment it rains in Lagos, residents living in places like Iyana Ejigbo, about 200 metres to the headquarters of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Alimosho area of the state become apprehensive because they know they are going to be trapped in the heavily flooded road. A situation one of the residents, Moses Ogundeji, attributed to collapse of the drainage system along that axis.

He said, “We have lived with this for six years. But in 2015, the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode intervened. The road and gutters were rehabilitated. Unfortunately, the job was shoddy. It didn’t take a long time before the drainage system collapsed again.

‘’Ever since 2017, we have had to wade through the flood any time it rains. We want to appeal to the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fix the road and drainage system here,” said Ogundeji, a tricycle operator who runs between Jakande Low-cost Housing Estate Gate and Ikotun.

On Adeola Hopewell, a popular street in highbrow residential cum commercial Victoria Island, residents and business owners are miffed. Every heavy rain means the street would be left flooded for hours, with vehicles stuck in the waters.

The same applies to the highbrow Lekki area, including VGC Estate, where the house of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is located. The residents are living in trepidation as a result of flooding.

Olorogun Emadoye, president, Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), complained of the danger faced by the residents and stressed the need to tackle immobility, loss of lives and property caused by flooding in the area.

Emadoye wants Lagos and the federal government to collaborate and utilise the ecological funds to provide help for Lekki and its occupants.

“If you recall, three years ago, we had a situation. Before it gets to that stage again, we are appealing that the Federal Government should do something for Lagos out of the ecological funds because the challenge is really staring us in the face.”

What the resident and motorists are saying in essence is that the last flood disaster in the state only signposts the imminent environmental tragedy that lays ahead of the if adequate care is not taken to address both the challenge of nature and the consequence of human neglect of their physical habitat.

Environmentalists affirmed that only proactive measures in areas that are prone to floods on annual basis would reduce the impact.

That is by clearing the drains before the onset of rains to ameliorate the impact rather than inviting disaster waiting till the last minute or not doing anything at all.

According to them, where solid waste is indiscriminately dumped onto poorly constructed and ill-maintained open drainage channels, a disaster looms in the event of a torrential downpour.

This coupled with lack of planning, adequate drainage system, filthy habit of residents and irresponsible blockage of drains, are among the causative factors for the disasters.

Amid the environmental challenges caused by flooding, what baffled environmental analysts was that Lagos state being about five meters below sea level, surrounded by lakes, creeks and rivers known to be prone to flood no matter how little it rained in the state and sometimes submerged, was insulated from problems of flooding in the past wondering what must have gone wrong in the past four years.

Is it that the government went into slumber, neglecting the environment?

Thus, on ways out of the woods, Co-founder of African Cleanup Initiative (ACI), Alexander Akhigbe, wants residents to leave the community, pending when the government rises to the occasion.

He said, “I would advise people living there to find elsewhere to stay. Their safety comes first and they should not wait for the government.

“Water is not something you can manage, especially floods. Let it not be said that the day it floods, a baby is left alone outside. It will be tragic. There’s also the part about health. You don’t want your children to have contact with that kind of contaminated water.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has assured residents that it had put in place necessary measures to address challenges likely to be posed by heavy rainfalls, during the rainy season.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Fola Adeyemi and his counterpart in the Ministry of the Environment, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye at separate interviews urged the residents to remain calm.

The principal officers said the unpredictable pattern of rainfall currently being experienced was a natural outcome of climate change.

They argued that it was not unusual to occasionally experience flash-floods, especially in a coastal states like Lagos, as well as during rain of high intensity, as it currently experienced in the state.

Adeyemi said,” Sometimes when it rains, we are likely to have flash-floods on our roads as it sometimes happens in other parts of the world, but the relief here is that the flash-floods will disappear in a couple of hours.’’

He also assured residents that relevant government agencies had been put on red alert to adequately respond to any unforeseen occurrences during rains of high intensity and confront any other emergencies during the rains.

According to him, the state Public Works Corporation was already on ground to clean the drainage channels, drainage setbacks and other road debris.

He appealed to residents to desist from the act of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drains as well as erecting structures on drainage and their alignments as these acts were capable of precipitating flooding.

“The general public is urged to promptly report cases of indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage channels and unauthorised places as well as other incidents of drainage blockage to the relevant government agencies” Adeyemi added.

He also advised Lagosians and motorists to be safety conscious during this period and take some safety measures like remaining indoors during the rains except when it is absolutely necessary, and avoid over-speeding when driving.

The state government assured that it would continue to intensify efforts at containing the flood, stressing that it would continue to maintain all primary and secondary channels during and after the rainy season.

Corroborating his counterpart, Abiodun Bamgboye, permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, admitted there had been some lapses in the handling of issues relating to the environment and flooding in the state, which the new administration is currently addressing.

“There was a reform in the environment sector that took away a unit in the ministry of environment that was charged with managing and clearing drains across the state. Our men were scattered but we are bringing them back under the new administration.

‘’We’re forming environmental gang. As we speak, our engineers have gone out to assess the situation and within the next two to three weeks, we are going public on specific measures to address the situation,” said Bamgboye.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered from top government official in the state’s ministry of environment that Ambodse led government did not only neglect the environment but moved the Drainage Services to the Lagos State Public Works Corporation in Ojodu, Berger thereby rendering the agency completely otiose.

To rectify the pitfall, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered that the Department of Drainage Services hitherto moved to the Public Works Corporation, PWC, be reverted to the Ministry of Environment.

The governor ordered that the department be renamed Office of Drainage Services, which used to be its original name.