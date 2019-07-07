Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

He said that the operation was carried out by Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

 

The spokesman said the attack was executed as a follow-up to air raids conducted at the same location on June 28, after intelligence reports indicated the ISWAP elements had relocated surviving fighters and logistics supplies to another part of the settlement.

Daramola said the ATF therefore dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location with accurate hits on the identified structures which were seen engulfed in flames.

He added that several terrorists were also neutralised as a result of the strike.

The spokesman said the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.(NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province...
NEWS1 min ago

Uba Sani: I Will Never Attack PMB Over Appointment

Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Malam Uba Sani, has declared that he remains a royalist of President Muhammadu Buhari...
NEWS6 mins ago

Surpass My Achievements, Baru, Outgoing NNPC GMD, Urges Successor

The outgoing Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has urged his successor, Malam Mele Kyari, to exceed the...
NEWS9 mins ago

Embrace Small Businesses, NYSC Boss Urges Corps Members 

The Ondo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Mrs. Grace Akpabio, has charged corps members to invest...
NEWS13 mins ago

Police Apprehend 6 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Delta

The Inspector-General (IGP)’s Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism attached to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Warri Depot says...
NEWS3 hours ago

NCWS Rejects Sen. Abbo’s Apology, Writes UN

The National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, on Sunday rejected the apology tendered by Sen. Elisha Abbo, for...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Suspension of Elumelu, Six Others Illegal, Says PDP Group

The Youths Movement of Peoples Democratic Party in South South has described the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR