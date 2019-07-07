NEWS
NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday.
He said that the operation was carried out by Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
The spokesman said the attack was executed as a follow-up to air raids conducted at the same location on June 28, after intelligence reports indicated the ISWAP elements had relocated surviving fighters and logistics supplies to another part of the settlement.
Daramola said the ATF therefore dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location with accurate hits on the identified structures which were seen engulfed in flames.
He added that several terrorists were also neutralised as a result of the strike.
The spokesman said the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.(NAN)
