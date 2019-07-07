Nasarawa: New Lease Of Life For Pensioners, Civil Servants

In this report, DANJUMA JOSEPH analyses steps already taken by the Nasarawa state government to enhance the wellbeing of the state’s work force as well as pensioners who have been receiving half payment in the last four years

The Nasarawa state government has given hope to civil servants who were relegeted to the background for close to ten years without promotions and pensioners who have been receiving pension in percentages since 2015.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule has rekindled the hopes of the civil servants in the state by inaugurating a 12 man committee to review and reform the public service in the state.

Similarly, the governor has raised the hopes of pensioners in the state by graciously approving the payment of 100 Percent monthly pension, which was reviewed down to 50 percent since 2015.

The developments are in fulfilment of the governor’s promise during his inaugural speech on May 29th 2019, to reform the civil service and look into the plight of pensioners in the state, within the first 100 days in office.

“It is conventional to talk about recording some achievements within the first 100 days in office by new Administrations. We shall not be an exception to this. We have, therefore, identified some high impact projects to achieve this objective in the interim before medium and long-term arrangements take effect.

“Accordingly, we will set up the State Economic Management and Investment Advisory Council; Review and reform our civil service structure; Review the payment of pension and gratuity and commence payment; Visit the payment of salary arrears with a view to commence payment” he said.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule, charged the members to determine the current number of government ministries, departments and agencies as well as government owned companies in the state and appropriately advice.

He also charged the committee to identify and streamline areas of conflicts in government ministries, departments and agencies and advice the government accordingly while defining their appropriate functions, including determining their structures and organogram.

He further directed the committee to examine the enabling law setting up the Nasarawa state Urban Development Board (NUDB) and advice government on the need to unbundle the board or otherwise, as well as examining the administrative guidelines of the state executive council and review the document in line with the present situation.

“You would recall that during my inaugural address on May, 29th this year, I appraised the challenges of the Civil Service and expressed the resolve of this Administration to take proactive and deliberate measures to reinvigorate and accord the institution high priority attention to serve as vehicle for the formulation and implementation of the policies and programmes of the Administration for socio-economic development of our dear State”

“To achieve this objective, therefore, Government viewed the current structure of Government machinery to be unwieldy, duplicative and to say the least not cost effective. Accordingly, Government decided to device a means of reducing the cost of governance, increase efficiency and maximise manpower utilisation.

“It is for this reason that few days ago, I approved the constitution of this High-Powered Committee on the Restructuring of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State Public Service towards achieving our objective in this regard,” Sule said.

Before constituting the civil service review committee, the governor had received briefs from ministries, parastatals and agencies of government, to get him acquainted with the operations of organs in his government.

In the meantime, the Director General of the state’s Pension Bureau, Abdullahi Sani Oseze, has informed officials of the State Union of Pensioners that the governor has graciously approved the 100 percent payment of pension.

The DG said, while the steps taken regarding the issue of outstanding arrears and retirement gratuities would be worked out for payment in no distance time, all Pensioners on payroll of the state government, will have to undergo thorough screening to ascertain the actual number of retirees.

A pensioner in the state, Abdullahi Ladan, said it is a commendable effort and signs of better days ahead for pensioners in Nasarawa state, “For the Governor to have spoken with immediate back up action at a short time frame attests to his character as someone with a human face.

“Another important aspect of the step taken is the intention of his administration to key into the new Pension administration just like other states of the federation, given hope to the would – be Pensioners to enjoy their retirement benefits without stress” Ladan said.

It would be recalled that about 2000 pensioners in the state had dragged Nasarawa state government to the Industrial Court in Makurdi, Benue State.

When the case came up for hearing at the National Industrial court of Nigeria, Makurdi Benue state, counsel to the claimants, Sunday Ojikpa, prayed the court to ensure accelerated hearing, considering the plight of the pensioners who have not been paid their retirement benefits for between five and ten years.

Spokesperson for the pensioners, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim described their action as the last resort following failure of the state government to address their demands.

He said over 300 retired civil servants in the state had died in the last three months due to non payment of their entitlements.

“Quite a number of us are bed ridden, they cannot afford hospital bills, their children are out of school, they are helpless, they hardly feed due to poverty.

“The state government has not done anything about our conditions. President Buhari said he had given money to all the state governors to pay all outstanding entitlements of retirees but we have not seen our own,” he said.

When asked if they will withdraw the case against the state government, with the latest development, Mr Patrick Ogah, chairman of pensioners union in the state, said they have partially withdrew the case and partially not.

According to him, “we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the state government to withdraw the case, but in a situation where they failed, we will go back to the court and they will be forced to go back to the court” he said.