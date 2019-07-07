Nigerians in Diaspora: Patrice Wilson (Pato): NigerianAmerican Music Producer

Patrice Iteke Wilson is a Nigerian-American music producer, singer and songwriter. Wilson adopted the name Pato as a stage name for his various performances. He founded ARK Music Factory with Clarence Jey in 2010. While there, he produced many songs, such as “Friday” by Rebecca Black which gained worldwide attention on YouTube. In 2011, after quitting ARK Music Factory, he established Pato Music World (PMW). In December 2017, Wilson announced via YouTube that he had shut down PMW. In July 2018, the YouTube channel for PMW was handed over to a young woman named Maddie Shy, who renamed it after herself. Patrice Wilson was born in Nigeria. Wilson’s father was a Nigerian chemical engineer and his mother an Irish British church minister.

He studied at Wilson Prep School, a Christian school his mother had established, and then Zamani College and Essence International School in Nigeria. Wilson’s musical beginning’s were when he sang in his mother’s church and helped out with youth programs at school. Later, he attended school in Europe and trained in track and field events. He began touring as a backup singer with Malian-Slovak pop star Ibrahim Maiga. He is also known as Pato for his various performances as a rapper. He toured in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and many other Eastern European countries, and speaks fluent Slovak. He also appeared in performances on Slovak television stations as well as becoming an aspiring athlete who trained rigorously under the supervision of a professional Russian coach for a possible qualification for international track and fields events including the Summer Olympics representing Nigeria. Wilson moved to the United States in 1999, where he took his flavour of Nigerian music, along with his style of music.

He had performed in Eastern Europe and combined it with new age hip-hop. He studied at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington before moving to Los Angeles in 2007 convinced that it was the place to be for music business. Under the name Pato, he also did modelling posing for various brands. He worked for a while trying to promote his own musical career before deciding to produce for other potential artists instead. He got married in 2008 to a Spokane-native woman, who moved with him to California. In 2010, he co-founded ARK Music Factory in partnership with Clarence Jey, an Australian record producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist musician. He chose the name “Ark” because of his Christian background.

Jey left ARK Music Factory in May 2011 with Wilson remaining the CEO of the company. Wilson and Jey coauthored and co-produced the song “Friday” sung by Rebecca Black. He was also responsible for writing and producing songs for a number of young artists. Following the huge mostly negative attention Rebecca Black’s “Friday” received, a song that Wilson had written and the video in which he also appeared, a lot of speculation arose that he may have been exploiting young aspiring singers. Wilson rebuffed such claims, saying that the label provided a “relatively inexpensive” way of entry into the pop market for artists: I’m getting a lot of criticism saying I’m exploiting rich kids and their parents,” said Wilson, “but find me another company that would do all this at a cost this low. I don’t promise anyone fame. In fact, if someone approaches me with their only goal to ‘get famous,’ I tell them they’re not in this for the right reasons.

Wilson went public in a promotional interview tape explaining what was behind the company he had founded. He also put two music responses about “Friday” and the controversy it created. The first was posted on March 13, 2011 titled “Friday (Rap Remix)” written and produced by Wilson and Clarence Jey, the second on April 4, 2011 titled “Say What You Wanna Say” written by Wilson and Kustom. Both songs address some of the most common grievances against the song and in the way ARK runs its business. Both these postings have received negative attraction as well. Wilson appeared in One Week to Hit It Big: Pop Star, the ABC show Good Morning America’s (GMA) one-week special feature. After auditions of tens of candidates, the final line-up of candidates were Linnea Sult, Lexi St. George, Madeline Ralston, all 14, and Samantha Ramirez, 12.

Wilson chose Lexi St. George for the ABC GMA challenge of trying to make a viral star in one week. She r e c o r d e d the song “Dancing to the Rhythm” co-written for the show b y Wilson and Steve Sulikowski and produced by Wilson. A music video was made in one day and was launched on the GMA program on June 30, 2011. In 2011, he established Pato Music World (PMW) later relabeled as PMW Live. On May 6, 2012, Wilson released an “official sequel” to the infamous Rebecca Black song “Friday”. The “sequel” called “Happy” (alternatively “Happy (The Official Sequel to Friday)” or “The H.A.P.P.Y. Song”), that features Antoine Dodson and Lela Brown and focuses on Saturdays, with plenty of remarks to Friday and self-deprecating music video to boot. Previously, Wilson had also written a song called “Tuesday” for British journalist Jon Ronson.

“It’s Thanksgiving” was released by Nicole Westbrook on November 7, 2012. The song was written and produced by Patrice Wilson and he took part in the music video released online. It was featured live on “Thanksgiving Day” broadcast on Anderson Live. Another young artist regularly featured by Wilson was Alison Gold. On January 1, 2013, Patrice released rap group Tweenchronic’s song, “Skip Rope” made up of Alison and Stacey. After a second release “ABCDEFG” as a solo release by Gold, she had her chart success with the release of “Chinese Food” on October 14 Among other things, Wilson was accused of cultural insensitivity. He was accused of using Japanese geisha costumes to portray Chinese culture. He however denied the allegations, saying that he had no plans to disrespect anyone. To this effect,even the most controversial Alison Gold “Shush Up” released in 2014 was later taken down from his official channel.