Northerners Less Corrupt – el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai yesterday averred that the North is more honest and less corrupt than other parts of the country.

He also said that Nigeria consists of two countries – a developing South and a backward, less educated North with the highest number of poor people in the world.

Governor el-Rufai equally lamented that the region had development indicators similar to that of Afghanistan, a country ravaged by war.

The Kaduna governor made these comments in Kaduna during the Northern Youth Summit with the theme, ‘Awakening the Arewa Spirit,’ organised by Northern Hibiscus, a non governmental organisation.

El-Rufai however said that the 19 northern state governors must collectively address the problems of the region as a group, not as individual states.

The governor said the theme of the summit was timely: “When we talk about awakening the spirit, it means the spirit is either sleeping or dead.

“But looking at the statistics, Nigeria appears to be a middle income country. But if we segregate those statistics across states and zones, you will see that, in terms of human development indicators, Nigeria consists of two countries; there is a backward, less educated and unhealthy Northern Nigeria and a developing, largely educated and healthy southern Nigeria.

“We have the largest number of poor people in the world, most of them in northern Nigeria. Nigeria also has the largest number of out-of-school children, virtually all of them in Northern Nigeria.

“Northern Nigeria has become the centre of drug abuse, gender violence, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism. We have also been associated with high divorce rate and breakdown of families. These are the challenges that confront us. This is the naked truth that we have to tell ourselves.

“We must therefore as leaders at all levels have conversation about the way forward for our part of the country. Because increasingly, as many of you must have seen on social media, we are being considered as the parasite of the federal economy, even though, that is not entirely true because Northern Nigeria still feeds the nation. The richest business man in Nigeria is still Aliko Dangote, not someone from Southern Nigeria, thank God for that.

“So, we still have a lot to be proud of. We should be proud of our culture and tradition, as well as unity. You hardly can find someone from Northern Nigeria convicted of 419 or being a Yahoo boy (internet fraudster). That is something we should be proud of.

“We are generally considered to be more honest and less corrupt than other Nigerians. That is something we should be proud of. In addition, our demographic superiority gives us a very powerful tool to negotiate in politics. And that is something we should be proud of and we should preserve. So, we have every reason to unite and not be divided.

“I therefore call on you the youth, you account for 80 per cent of the northern population and the future of this region lies in your hands, not in the hands of Dinosaurs like me. I am 59 and among the oldest five per cent of the northern population. I shouldn’t even be governor, I should have been governor 10 years ago.

“But why are we here? In my view, we are here to prepare the next generation of leaders. That is why the agenda for this summit is very important. So, you should take the panel discussions very seriously and come up with very clear and implementable decisions that you will circulate to all of us elected to lead in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, the sponsor of the event and immediate past chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin, said, while the North was in dire situation, the region has not lost everything.

“There is growth everywhere and so many leaders have emerged,” he said.

Hon. Jibrin stressed the need to reawaken the Arewa spirit on the sociocultural, economic and political fronts.

According to him, the family unit remains the bigger challenge faced in the region as it contributes to high rate of divorce, late marriages, drug abuse and destitution.

On the economic front, he noted the need for job and wealth creation, to build businesses and to fund entrepreneurship.

The lawmaker called for role models across board, adding that “we have to mould leaders, we have to create ourselves into leaders.”