PMB Signs Bill Establishing Daura Poly, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill establishing Federal Polytechnic, Daura and the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2019.

Other bills signed by the president include, Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State (Establishment) Act, 2019 and the Federal Polytechnic, Daura Katsina State (Establishment) Act, 2019.

The Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2019, appropriates a total sum of N243, 374,511.077 for the 2019 financial year out of which N130.7 billion is for capital expenditure while the balance is for recurrent.

This amount is from the Statutory Revenue Allocation due to the Federal Capital Territory. This is in addition to the budgetary provision of N23, 023, 593, 146 for Capital Expenditure made in the 2019 National Budget earlier assented to by Mr President on May 27, 2019.

“Also, as part of his desire to improve and expand admission opportunities for children in tertiary institutions in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to Bills for the establishment of two federal polytechnics in Nigeria, namely: Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State.”

“The laws establishing the named polytechnics are standard with the laws establishing all other federal polytechnics in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly, Senate, Ita Enang said.”