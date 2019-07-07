Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Police Apprehend 6 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Delta

Published

1 min ago

on

The Inspector-General (IGP)’s Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism attached to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Warri Depot says it has apprehended six suspected crude oil thieves.

The Task Force Unit Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed EL-Yakubu disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

EL-Yakubu said the suspects including a female were apprehended on Friday at about 6:00 p.m., along the coastal areas of Safi 1 and Safi 2 in Warri South-West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The commander said that the Task Force also impounded three speed boats, two large wooden boats with pumping machines.

Also impounded were: drums containing about 10,000 litres of locally refined products suspected to be Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel.

He said the arrest was in line with the IGP, Mohammed Adamu’s zero tolerance on pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country.

EL-Yakubu said the feat was made possible based on  intelligence gathering efforts of his men and commended them for their commitment to the IGP’s directive.

“The six suspects will be charged to court after the impounded product has been subjected to a laboratory analysis by  officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR),” he said.

He commended the IGP, the Commander General of the Task Force, ACP Usman Jibrin and the state’s Commissioner of Police Mr Adeyinka Adeleke for the confidence reposed on them.

The commander cautioned those engaged  in pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft to desist and sought for  legitimate means of livelihood,   noting that their action was counter-productive to the economy.

He also  warned that anyone caught,  would face the wrath of the law. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Police Apprehend 6 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Delta

The Inspector-General (IGP)’s Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism attached to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Warri Depot says...
NEWS3 hours ago

NCWS Rejects Sen. Abbo’s Apology, Writes UN

The National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, on Sunday rejected the apology tendered by Sen. Elisha Abbo, for...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Suspension of Elumelu, Six Others Illegal, Says PDP Group

The Youths Movement of Peoples Democratic Party in South South has described the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six...
NEWS5 hours ago

FG To Resume Expansion Joints Replacement On Lagos Bridges

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Sunday said that materials being imported for replacement...
NEWS5 hours ago

2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees...
BUSINESS5 hours ago

Iran Announces New Breach Of Nuclear Deal

Iran has announced it will break a limit set on uranium enrichment, in breach of the landmark 2015 deal designed...
Abdullahi Sule Abdullahi Sule
FEATURES13 hours ago

Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa

During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR