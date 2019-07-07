NEWS
Police Apprehend 6 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Delta
The Inspector-General (IGP)’s Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism attached to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Warri Depot says it has apprehended six suspected crude oil thieves.
The Task Force Unit Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed EL-Yakubu disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Warri.
EL-Yakubu said the suspects including a female were apprehended on Friday at about 6:00 p.m., along the coastal areas of Safi 1 and Safi 2 in Warri South-West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The commander said that the Task Force also impounded three speed boats, two large wooden boats with pumping machines.
Also impounded were: drums containing about 10,000 litres of locally refined products suspected to be Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel.
He said the arrest was in line with the IGP, Mohammed Adamu’s zero tolerance on pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the country.
EL-Yakubu said the feat was made possible based on intelligence gathering efforts of his men and commended them for their commitment to the IGP’s directive.
“The six suspects will be charged to court after the impounded product has been subjected to a laboratory analysis by officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR),” he said.
He commended the IGP, the Commander General of the Task Force, ACP Usman Jibrin and the state’s Commissioner of Police Mr Adeyinka Adeleke for the confidence reposed on them.
The commander cautioned those engaged in pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft to desist and sought for legitimate means of livelihood, noting that their action was counter-productive to the economy.
He also warned that anyone caught, would face the wrath of the law. (NAN)
MOST READ
Police Apprehend 6 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Delta
The Inspector-General (IGP)’s Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism attached to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Warri Depot says...
NCWS Rejects Sen. Abbo’s Apology, Writes UN
The National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, on Sunday rejected the apology tendered by Sen. Elisha Abbo, for...
Suspension of Elumelu, Six Others Illegal, Says PDP Group
The Youths Movement of Peoples Democratic Party in South South has described the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six...
FG To Resume Expansion Joints Replacement On Lagos Bridges
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Sunday said that materials being imported for replacement...
2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees...
Iran Announces New Breach Of Nuclear Deal
Iran has announced it will break a limit set on uranium enrichment, in breach of the landmark 2015 deal designed...
Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa
During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED10 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS20 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- SPORTS20 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon
- NEWS20 hours ago
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Nigerian Travellers Groan Under New Yellow Card Regime
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Northerners Less Corrupt – el-Rufai