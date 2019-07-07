NEWS
Police Arrests 19-year-old Woman For Allegedly Stabbing Brother To Death In Kano
The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old Woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old brother, Sani Suleiman, to death.
DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO) disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Sunday.
He said the incident occurred on July 6, at about 8 p.m. at Badawa Quarters Kano.
Haruna said that preliminary investigations revealed that Suleiman and the victim had a misunderstanding and in the process, she stabbed him to death.
“The misunderstanding occurred when the victim ordered that the music going on during the marriage ceremony of one of their sisters be stopped which Suleiman resisted in the process, she used a knife and stabbed him on his neck,” the PPRO said.
He said the victim was rushed to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead.
Haruna said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.(NAN)
