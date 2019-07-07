COVER STORIES
Reign Of Insurgents Over Soon In Nigeria, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that the problem of insurgency that has confronted the country would soon be a thing of the past.
He gave this assurance at the grand finale ceremony of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration and Combat Training Week to mark 156 years of its existence which took place in 9 Brigade Cantonment of the Nigerian Army in Lagos.
Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said he was elated to be part of Nigeria Army celebration which afforded the Nigeria Army the opportunity to showcase its rich history, value and achievements.
He said the army has further demonstrated its commitment to being a professional, responsive force in discharging its constitutional roles.
“The Nigerian Army will always be here from strength to strength, fulfilling its primary responsibility of securing the territorial integrity of Nigerian
“This had been done for the last 156 years and I have confidence, by the grace of God, that it continues for another yet 156 years and beyond.
“I am told that this year celebration is taking place in Lagos and is holding simultaneously with Combat Support Army Training Week which provides the Combat Support arms of Nigerian Army with a platform to reappraise their performance.
“It is gratifying to note that this year celebration has provided Nigerian Army with another opportunity to celebrate and honour the deserving personnel who exceled in fighting against insurgency and other criminal activities across the nation.
“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our absolute determination to achieve success in our fight against insurgency and other forms of criminal conducts in the country.
“You the members of Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to put in your best on behalf of our country. Let me again assure you, on behalf of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, that we will faithfully discharge all our obligations to you and we must also continue to demonstrate the political will and determination towards ensuring that our land is rid of insurgency and criminality to the barest minimum.”
