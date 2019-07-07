Ruga Suspension: Taraba To Commence Ranching Soon – Ishaku

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has commended president Muhamadu Buhari for listening to the majority voices of Nigerians by suspending the Ruga settlement project, which has created mixed feelings among many Nigerians.

Ishaku also stated that with the suspension of the Ruga project, Taraba State government is set to kick start the full implementation of the Anti Open Grazing/Ranching Prohibition Law 2017 in the state.

Ishaku, who stated this through his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Habu, said the state government received the news of stepping down the proposed Ruga project with happiness.

The governor said the project was contrary to the bill that was passed by the state house of assembly and signed into the state laws to resolve the clashes between herders and farmers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“We commend the president for withdrawal of the unpopular decision, his action to step down Ruga project is the essence for democracy. We, in the state, have gone far and consulted widely before we enacted the anti open grazing/ranching prohibition law 2017.

He called on the president to assist Taraba State government by engaging the federal security to train the marshals, which the state government has employed to man the anti open grazing law in the state.

“We would have fully implemented the anti open grazing/ranching prohibition law several months earlier, but we had an issue with the federal government over training of marshals, the security arrested some of the marshals, saying Taraba State government was training militias for war.”

“We are done with the gazeted areas marked for ranching settlement, we are done with consultations with stake holders, what we need now is the support of the federal government, and in the next few weeks, we will fully implement the law in the state.