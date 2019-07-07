Suspension of Elumelu, Six Others Illegal, Says PDP Group

The Youths Movement of Peoples Democratic Party in South South has described the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six members of the party as illegal warning the National Working Committee of the party not to embark on the journey that will send the party into chaos.

The group in a statement signed by their Coordinator, Comrade Tony Ayaegbunem and made available to newsmen also vowed to reject any attempt by self seeking individuals in the party to impose Hon. Kingsley Chinda as Minority leader of the House.

“The PDP Constitution is clear on procedure to suspend any member of the party therefore the purported suspension of Elumelu and members of the party cannot stand because the party is bigger than individuals.”

The group wondered how could a party which is seeking for justice in the court of law suspend their members without fair hearing and recourse to the party’s constitution.

The group also warned the party to reverse its decision on suspension of lawmakers in order not to create chaos in the party and among PDP Honorable members who elected Ndudi Elumelu as their leader.

The statement reads,” it is disheartening that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not learnt anything from their previous crisis which nearly collapse the main opposition party in the country.

“The recent suspension of Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid for kicking against the party’s position on Minority Principal officers is illegal and cannot stand in court of law.