Others
Uber Set For Benin City Launch, As Govt Urges Youths To Snatch Opportunity
Barring last-minute changes, global ride sharing giant, Uber, will launch operations in Benin City in July, further swelling the ranks of global ride sharing companies operating in the city.
This comes after weeks of engagements between government and Uber officials and finalising modalities for the smooth takeoff of the service in Benin city.
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) is already leading the charge with the recruitment of riders on the platform.
Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation and Head, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said that the launch would take place at the Edo Innovation Hub, and Governor Godwin Obaseki is expected to grace the occasion.
According to her, “We are working with Uber to finalise modalities for the takeoff of the service in Benin City. We are excited because this helps in getting people meaningfully engaged. As you know, Uber gives car owners the opportunity to make some money with their cars. But we are keen on the job-creating feature of the service as well.”
She said the launch takes place on July 24, and would host a number of dignitaries within the state and beyond, noting, “We expect to have a full house. Early in the day, we will have a chat with journalists and afterwards, the governor takes the zero ride. That would mark the start of the service in Benin City.”
She added that the state government is collaborating with Uber to also recruit drivers through its expansive database, calling on people interested in the service to sign up to enjoy its immense benefits.
Recall that Taxify launched in the state late last year, and has recorded impressive rating from residents. Uber is expected to deploy its unique selling point to fight for its stake in the market as well.
MOST READ
Police Wives Build N9m School In Abuja
Police wives, under the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has built and commissioned N9 million school built for the children...
Police Arrests 19-year-old Woman For Allegedly Stabbing Brother To Death In Kano
The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old Woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly...
NAF Jets Destroy More Terrorists Structures In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed more terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province...
Uba Sani: I Will Never Attack PMB Over Appointment
Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Malam Uba Sani, has declared that he remains a royalist of President Muhammadu Buhari...
Surpass My Achievements, Baru, Outgoing NNPC GMD, Urges Successor
The outgoing Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has urged his successor, Malam Mele Kyari, to exceed the...
Embrace Small Businesses, NYSC Boss Urges Corps Members
The Ondo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Mrs. Grace Akpabio, has charged corps members to invest...
Police Apprehend 6 Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Delta
The Inspector-General (IGP)’s Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism attached to Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Warri Depot says...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED10 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS20 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- SPORTS20 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon
- NEWS24 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
- NEWS20 hours ago
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
AFCON 2019: Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Reach Quarter-finals
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Nigerian Travellers Groan Under New Yellow Card Regime
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC