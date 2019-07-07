We Will Break PIB Jinx – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed confidence that the National Assembly will ensure the quick passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as part of total reform of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Lawan made this known when he received the chief executive officer of the Exxon- Mobil Group of Companies, Mr Pul McGrath, and management team of the company, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

A statement by his special assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, quoted the Senate President as saying, “Several attempts have been made by previous Assemblies, but the PIB was not passed.

“We came closer in the 8th Assembly, we split the Bill, we did better than previous Assemblies but unfortunately, we ran out of time. I promise Nigerians that as soon as we inaugurate our relevant committees, they will start work on the PIB.

“This time around, we will work with every stakeholder in the industry. Whatsoever it will take to make this Bill a reality and beneficial to Nigerians and the players, we will not hesitate.

“We demand your collaboration, we will work together in the interest of the country and everyone.”

Lawan charged multinational oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to, as a matter of priority, intensify efforts on their corporate social responsibility.

According to him, “corporate social responsibility is one area that requires our attention. The host community that produces this oil must be taken care of. The goose that lays golden eggs must be protected.”

Earlier, Mr McGrath assured the Senate President of the readiness of his company to support and collaborate with the parliament in reforming the oil sector.

“We look forward to closer working relationship with the 9th National Assembly and in particular the Senate. We will support the reform in the industry and our commitment is intact”, he assured.