We’re Creating Technology Skills To Solve Local Problems –Adedeji

Managing Director and founder, STEM METS Resources, Mrs Jadesola Adedeji, in this interview spoke on why Nigeria needs to emphasise the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes in schools to inspire creativity and innovation in students.

What is STEM really and how does it impact the children?

STEM is a multidisciplinary concept of learning, that is, the combination of four disciplines, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. It is project-based, which means you are starting with nothing and ending up with something that you collectively build and complete following certain processes. The skillset is really around thinking and problem solving and being creative.

Learning STEM skills provides one with creative skills, creative thinking, communication, and collaboration skills which are essential in day to day activities, and most importantly helps with connecting theory to practice.

You don’t have to like science to enjoy learning STEM skills because as a child, any child has a natural curiosity to want to put things together. Some parents would say “my child likes art”, which is fantastic. The idea is that you can bring different aspects of real-life situations under the umbrella of STEM; as the endpoint is an output of a completed project that you have thought about, that you have followed the process to complete.

How did you come about setting up STEM METS Resources?

I came back to Nigeria almost 10 years ago but STEM METS Resources was not started until five years ago, because the research I needed to effectively set up the organisation took me that long. I did not think I would go into education at all, but I saw a window of opportunities and built one for myself.

It all started one day when I came across an advert in one of the inflight magazines for Bricks4Kidz which was our flagship programme which we brought into Nigeria. What caught my eye was the fact that they used innovative tools – toys like Lego, to teach STEM. The combination of both attracted me, and that was how I looked out for Bricks4Kidz and coincidentally the place I was heading to was where their head office was located. That was how my holiday ended up being a business trip.

It turned out that Bricks4Kidz had also been trying to come to Nigeria for years but could not find a suitable partner. Then I had a conversation with my co-founder, who is late now, on the possibility of implementing this initiative, as there was a need for it because there were no programmes such as this in Nigeria. This was how we partnered Bricks4Kidz and brought everything to life.

You have partners like Airbus Foundation and the Little Engineer initiative, how did you come about them and how has been their impact on the project so far?

I went to INSEAD Business School in France and did an Executive program on Social Entrepreneurship, and one of my Professors hearing about the work we do in Nigeria said I needed to meet with Airbus Foundation. He did the introduction to the Airbus Foundation and the Little Engineer team. This was a great opportunity, as at that time they were planning to come into Africa. They have a number of African partners that they chose and they chose to partner with us in Nigeria to run their programs. They trained us and all our facilitators on robotics and programming because it was a different concept to Bricks4Kidz.

How will STEM help the youthful population in the country leapfrog to join the developed societies?

No doubt there are gaps in our educational system we need to fill, as we are still applying 20th century curriculum to a 21st century world, and the workplace that has changed dramatically. This affects the generation of school leavers’ who have not learned innovative programmes. So many are unemployed and underemployed because they lack these key skills. Though there are some government agencies or private organisations trying to re-skill graduates.

However, with the current children that we have in school, the time is now for us to introduce programs such as this and also to lobby our government to really have a look at our curriculum. There is an overhaul that is needed, not just in the primary and secondary schools but in all spectrum of our educational system. We can’t keep churning out graduates that their degrees are not worth the paper. Also, we need to even start looking at things like vocational schools, not everyone needs or has the ability to get a degree.

It is so multifaceted in terms of how we even approach it, the curricula, teacher training, occasional skills development and even vocational schools where you’re developing those skills right along the spectrum of our educational system. So, really, the problem is plentiful but not addressing or looking at it isn’t the solution. And I don’t think adequate resources has really been put to education, either in terms of budget or even concerted effort to overhaul or start to initiate overhauling things.

What is your dream for Nigerian children? What do you want them to be?

I want them to be thinkers and problem solvers. There are areas in Nigeria that need revamping from infrastructure, electricity, energy, construction and more, and the way it can be solved is having problem solvers and creative thinkers who can come up with the right solutions to our local problems. I don’t want to look at Facebooks and Googles, I want to look at the Paystacks. I want to look at the indigenous Nigerian companies that are using technology to solve our own local problems. If you look at in fintech, there are so many Nigerian companies that have come up with solutions for the financial industry.

I want to see more of solving problems with innovation, technology with more of local Nigerians coming up with concepts to solve our own local problems but this can only happen if we start early enough, developing those skills in children.

You are planning your foundation. How will it make sure that every kid in Nigeria gets this STEM education?

We are currently finalising everything about the STEM METS Foundation, after which we will make an announcement. We want to use the foundation as a vehicle to go into more of the underserved communities that cannot afford to pay for our programmes as we currently run it. The strategy here is that we are looking at more collaborative partnerships with corporates that are interested in sustainable educational reforms.

We are putting ourselves together to say we have this content and programmes, these are needs in our own community, this is the social change in education that we would like to see and they would come alongside us to have those programs implemented. With that, I would love to see more local collaborations and partnerships, not just Airbus, but our own indigenous companies here since it is our own people we are investing in after all, for the sake of our own country and for the sake of their own businesses.