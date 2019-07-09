NEWS
19 Die, 7 Injured In Kano Road Crash
Nineteen people died on Sunday evening while seven others sustained injuries when four vehicles collided at Dinyar Madiga Village, a few kilometres from Takai Town in Kano State.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano said that the accident occurred at about 06:01 pm.
Corps Commander, Zubairu Mato, said that upon receiving the information, a team was dispatched to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.”
He said that the collision involved four vehicles: a bus belonging to Kano Line Mass Transit, a Sharon, Golf and Honda Civic coming on opposite directions.
Mato said that those who lost their lives included 14 male adults, three female adults, two male children while seven were injured.”
The FRSC commanded attributed the accident, which involved 26 persons, to speed limit violation and bad state of the road.
According to him, the accident occurred when the drivers were dodging potholes which led to the loss of control of their vehicles.
He said that the victims were evacuated to Takai General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed 19 dead while the seven survivors are receiving treatment.
Mato appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the highways.
