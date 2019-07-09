Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

19 Die, 7 Injured In Kano Road Crash

Published

1 day ago

on

FRSC at a road accident scene

Nineteen people died on Sunday evening while seven others sustained injuries when four vehicles collided at Dinyar Madiga Village, a few kilometres from Takai Town in Kano State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano said that the accident occurred at about 06:01 pm.

Corps Commander, Zubairu Mato, said that upon receiving the information, a team was dispatched to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.”

He said that the collision involved four vehicles: a bus belonging to Kano Line Mass Transit, a Sharon, Golf and Honda Civic coming on opposite directions.

Mato said that those who lost their lives included 14 male adults, three female adults, two male children while seven were injured.”

The FRSC commanded attributed the accident, which involved 26 persons, to speed limit violation and bad state of the road.

According to him, the accident occurred when the drivers were dodging potholes which led to the loss of control of their vehicles.

He said that the victims were evacuated to Takai General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed 19 dead while the seven survivors are receiving treatment.

Mato appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the highways.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

COVER STORIES3 mins ago

Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared the continued payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)...
NEWS7 hours ago

Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar

As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
NEWS7 hours ago

Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase

No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
NEWS7 hours ago

Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’

***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
NEWS8 hours ago

Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care

As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
NEWS9 hours ago

Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses

A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
NEWS10 hours ago

Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College

Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: