Abia Tackles Delapidated FG Road In Aba

2 days ago

The Abia stage government has taken up the rehabilitation of the old Aba-Owerri Road in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the South East, saying the job will commence this weekend.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stated this when leaders of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Osisioma Depot paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge in the city.

The road which criscroses both Osisioma Ngwa and Isiala Ngwa South Areas Councils in the state is the gateway into the sprawling Osisioma Industrial Area and the NNPC Depot near Aba.

He said, “We can no longer wait indefinitely for the Federal Government to come and fix the road, while the people who live and do their businesses around the area continue to suffer untold hardship.”

He assured them of the capacity of the Chinese firm that will handle the project “which is very strategic as the major link between the town and Ekeakpara Market noted for its agricultural produce.”

Ikpeazu, who said the road would complement the ongoing flyover at Osisioma Junction on the Port Harcourt-Enugu Express Way, assured that he would redeem his pledge of donating a patrol vehicle to them.

He used the forum to inform them that he would take up the issue of security of petroleum tanker drivers and their incessant harassment by security agencies personally with the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Earlier, in his address, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Prince Bobby Eberechi-Dick decried the deplorable condition of the road.

Eberechi-Dick, who said they came to congratulate Ikpeazu on his reelection in the last general election and inauguration, complained against vandalism which he described as a disservice to the NNPC.

 

