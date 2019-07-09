ABU Honours Gombe Gov, Others

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has conferred Distinguished Alumni honour on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and some other personalities who graduated from the institution.

The governor was a guest of honour at a public presentation and lunch of the maiden edition of a book, titled “A compendium of Distinguished ABU Alumni”, organised by the ABU Alumni Association held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yahaya featured as one of the distinguished ABU Alumni in the compendium, which is a collection of ‘who- is-who’ that passed through the institution, an honour he warmly appreciated.

While speaking at the occasion, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, the governor recalled with nostalgia, his experience as a student in ABU, Zaria some 40 years ago, admitting that the institution contributed in shaping his life and molding his personality.

“We must appreciate what ABU has done for us. For instance, in Gombe state, three out of the four civilian Governors from 1999 to date are products of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and we are proud of that and we remain appreciative”.

“Even as we gather here to rejoice today, we must individually and collectively think of how we can improve on our lots and the lots of students we left far behind in the school at the moment. The school has done its own part and it is now our turn to give back” Yahaya noted.

He extended his message of solidarity, support and goodwill of the government to the people of Gombe State, as well as all ABU Alumni in the state.

Yahaya stressed that the compendium would serve as a reference material not only to those who passed through ABU, but to the generality of the populace.

The event was attended by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of ABU, President of the ABU Alumni Association, politicians, elder statesmen, captains of industry among other dignitaries.