AIDS Foundation Empowers Young Women, Girls On Info-graphic Technology

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF Nigeria) a Non-Governmental Organisation, has empowered young women and girls on info-graphic technology to enable them become skillful and relevant in the present digital world and, as well as having requisite skills to advocate on issues that form challenges to the full realisation of the potentials that young women and girls can bring to bear on their wellbeing through the strategic medium of infographics.

Mr Steve Aborisade, Advocacy & Marketing Manager, AHF Nigeria stated this at the Data Visualisation Training ( Info-Graphic Technology), in Abuja.

Aborisade said, the Programme, `STYLE UP’ has two components: Girls Act Initiative and Boys 2 Men. This training comes under AHF Girls Act and, was aimed at empowering young women and girl with the necessary skills to enable them survive in a digital society.

According to him, “It is important to work with young women and girls because they are a marginalised group and disproportionately affected by the social impact of our nation’s disease burden, poverty and, lack commensurate opportunities as boys and men.

“The data visualisation training will empower them with skills, to enable them take advantage of the new opportunities that IT offers for self sustenance but, importantly to equip this group with the know how to strategically advocate for the issues paramount to them and draw the right attention while attracting the needed solutions to them.

“We hope to see young people who are able to use the knowledge of data analysis and interpretation to bring solutions on issues that affect them, as well as challenges that they encounter in having a say about negotiating safe sex, sexual and reproductive health services and other life choice, he said.

Aborisade added that the knowledge acquired would enable them use graphics to instigate actions, interpret ideas, draw attention to issues and to suggest solutions and becoming empowered to make a living through offering those services to others.

The facilitator, Mr Bamishe Aregbeshola, a Communication Strategist, defined Info-graphics to mean information and graphics through representation of information in a graphical manner.

Aregbeshola said the training was aimed at how participants can acquire the prerequisite knowledge on how to use info-graphics to communicate the ideas that they have to their peers and community.

He stressed that research had shown that it was a lot easier to pass information through videos and graphics as people tend to understand them better compered to when processed in text.

“The way the brain maps information, is that the mind picks pictures faster however with text the mind has to translate the text into pictures first, so it takes a longer time for the mind to interpret such kind of information.

“The training will effectively empower them to go into their communities and optimise the use of the new media to effectively communicate to people faster and better

“The world is fast growing into digital world and in terms of skill acquisition it is important that everyone acquire a prerequisite knowledge on digital skill in irrespective of their line of work to stay relevant.

“The Government can create more platforms for young people to learn in order to improve on their skills as well as pupils in secondary schools and universities to help in researches and presentations,’’ he added.

Anita Ikwe, a participant commended AHF for the training, saying the training would enable her find new ways of identifying problems in the society and to find better ways of disseminating information through graphics.

According to her, `the training would help me immensely especially on issues relating to people living with HIV and AIDS.

“It will enable me use graphic approach to identify problems and disseminate information on issues of self-discrimination, disclosure, adherence, and other challenges persons living with HIV are encountering, ‘’ she said.

Also speaking, Uhoma chizom, a participant said the training would be of great impact as it would help him speak up for people in his community, and to become the voice of Africa and Nigeria.

Chizom further appreciated AHF, for equipping young persons and helping them come out of their dark spots, while giving them the passion and boldness to work and be relevant.

AIDs Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest HIV and AIDs Organisation in the World; it provides HIV treatment in 43 countries including Nigeria to over 1million patients and presently operates in six states in Nigeria. (NAN)