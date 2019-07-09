Aisha Buhari Gives Cash Gifts To 2 Kebbi Female Students

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has donated cash gifts to two Kebbi female students.

Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu announced the donation on behalf of Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari at a dinner party organised to honor the newly inaugurated women advocate committee on girl child education at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

According to her, Aisha Buhari was impressed by the good performance of Yasmin Bello a JSS 3 student and Mariya Bello Sidi a JSS 2 student all of Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Tudun Wada in Birnin Kebbi following their outing during a debate competition which went viral in the media.

According to Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the wife of the President had sent Two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) cheque to each of the two young female students in Kebbi to encourage them pursue their education with vigour.

“The wife of the president, Mrs.Asha Buhari was impressed by what the two girls did during a debate competition.

“So she asked me to convey her gift of N200,000 (cheque) to each of the two female students in Kebbi to encourage them in their education pursuit and also encourage their parents and teachers to always allow their wards engage in extracurricular activities “”, she said.

Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu while calling on all stakeholders in the education sector to assist in complementing the efforts of government towards revamping the sector, pointed out that the girls performance was an indication that the investment of government in education was yielding positive results in Kebbi State.

She expressed happiness also that women in Kebbi were gradually being appointed in key government position which according to her would give them opportunity to contribute their quota in the governance of the state.