Bayelsa SSG, Okara, Declares For Governorship Race

The Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mr Kemela Okara has announced his intention to seek the nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to become the next governor of the state.

Okara, a respected lawyer and pastor who had also twice served as commissioner of Trade and Investment under the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said he is anchoring his campaign on the theme “Bayelsa’s Bridge to the Future”.

The focus of his campaign, according to the aspirant, is to achieve measurable and enduring all-round transformation of the state in massive job creation, industrialization, agriculture and security by building on the core accomplishments of the Dickson era.

Okara stressed that Bayelsa has done well under the current administration, despite challenges.

He said there were massive investment in education which has produced significant positive outcomes such as 10 boarding schools across the local councils, with free feeding and tuition; as well as two universities such as the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa and University of Africa in Toru Orua.

The statement reads in part: “In healthcare, the Dickson administration has built primary health care facilities in all 105 wards of the state, supported maternal healthcare through the N3000 per month given to pregnant women and instituted a health insurance scheme.

The Dickson’s administration has also opened up access roads to previously inaccessible places in the Senatorial zones and built an airport that can handle international flights with a 3.5km runway.

“I aspire to take Bayelsa higher by building on the strong foundation laid by Governor Dickson. My life-long philosophy is to use whatever platform that I have to serve the interests of the people.