Data Science, AI, Tonic For Rapid Industrialisation

It is evident everywhere that technologies are rapidly emerging and affecting our lives in ways that show that we are at the beginning of a fourth industrial revolution (4IR), a brand new era that builds and extends the impact of digitization in new and unanticipated ways, hence the need to build the capacity and equip the next generation with the requisite skills to tap and optimally take advantage of the era.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stressed this at the 8th graduation ceremony of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja, saying students in computer science, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) should be the ones to propel Africa forward.

“Right now, six out of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world are from Africa, countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal they are all doing very well, hopefully Nigeria and South Africa will soon join them because they are the two largest economies on the continent,” she said.

Okonjo-Iweala who doubles as the chairman of the university’s board said Africa’s demographic advantage of young people was a key head start‎, but insisted that young Africans must be prepared with the right analytical skills to adapt and embrace the job of the future.

“First of all‎, the demographics of Africa in contrast to Asia, where 25 per cent or more of the population is 65 years and older is an advantage . Conversely, in Africa , 6 per cent of our population only would be 65 years and older. The implication is that we have young demography, the productivity and the capability to be more productive than we are.

“What kind of education and skills are we giving to our young people to enable them compete? Are they being trained to be analytical-not just memorising and repeating what they learnt in the book but to think critically and analytically? This is currently what we are doing in the African University of Science and Technology,” she added.

While noting that AUST is a centre of excellence and an incubator, she spoke of the need to support the institution with the right policies.

“African University of Science and Technology is a centre of excellence and an incubator and we have to support that. Of course, we need the right policies to run. One of the encouragement when I speak African wise is that some governments are actually pursuing the right policies. If you go to, for instance, Rwanda, you will be amazed with what you see – a whole infrastructure has been laid for technology and for the African of the future,” she added.

She urged the graduands to do the university proud and change the narrative about Nigerians outside.

Earlier in his address, the AUST acting president, Prof. Charles Chidume, said the university was established by the Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI) as one of the universities located in the sub-Saharan African region where young talented Africans from the sub-region can come to obtain one of the finest education in the African continent.

He urged the graduands to take every advantage to reap the benefits that come with their hard work that enabled them to obtain one of the finest education available in Africa continent.

Some of the research work going on at the university is directed to problems peculiar to the sub-region: water purification, energy, special type of cancer prevalent in our sub-region, building materials, among others.

In his keynote/commencement speech, the founder of the African Leadership Academy, SA and senior partner Mckinsey and Company, Dr Acha Leke urged the graduands to use the skills acquired in the course of their studies to the benefit of Africans, pointing out that Africa is on the move; Africa needs the grandaunts and counts on them.

The ceremony saw the graduation of 89 students with four students from post graduate diploma, 82 students graduated with masters of science in computer science, materials science and engineering, petroleum engineering as well as pure and applied mathematics.

The university also graduated seven students with doctors of philosophy in petroleum engineering, pure and applied mathematics as well as theoretical and applied physics.