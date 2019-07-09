NEWS
Data Science, AI, Tonic For Rapid Industrialisation
It is evident everywhere that technologies are rapidly emerging and affecting our lives in ways that show that we are at the beginning of a fourth industrial revolution (4IR), a brand new era that builds and extends the impact of digitization in new and unanticipated ways, hence the need to build the capacity and equip the next generation with the requisite skills to tap and optimally take advantage of the era.
Former Minister of Finance, Dr, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stressed this at the 8th graduation ceremony of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja, saying students in computer science, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) should be the ones to propel Africa forward.
“Right now, six out of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world are from Africa, countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal they are all doing very well, hopefully Nigeria and South Africa will soon join them because they are the two largest economies on the continent,” she said.
Okonjo-Iweala who doubles as the chairman of the university’s board said Africa’s demographic advantage of young people was a key head start, but insisted that young Africans must be prepared with the right analytical skills to adapt and embrace the job of the future.
“First of all, the demographics of Africa in contrast to Asia, where 25 per cent or more of the population is 65 years and older is an advantage . Conversely, in Africa , 6 per cent of our population only would be 65 years and older. The implication is that we have young demography, the productivity and the capability to be more productive than we are.
“What kind of education and skills are we giving to our young people to enable them compete? Are they being trained to be analytical-not just memorising and repeating what they learnt in the book but to think critically and analytically? This is currently what we are doing in the African University of Science and Technology,” she added.
While noting that AUST is a centre of excellence and an incubator, she spoke of the need to support the institution with the right policies.
“African University of Science and Technology is a centre of excellence and an incubator and we have to support that. Of course, we need the right policies to run. One of the encouragement when I speak African wise is that some governments are actually pursuing the right policies. If you go to, for instance, Rwanda, you will be amazed with what you see – a whole infrastructure has been laid for technology and for the African of the future,” she added.
She urged the graduands to do the university proud and change the narrative about Nigerians outside.
Earlier in his address, the AUST acting president, Prof. Charles Chidume, said the university was established by the Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI) as one of the universities located in the sub-Saharan African region where young talented Africans from the sub-region can come to obtain one of the finest education in the African continent.
He urged the graduands to take every advantage to reap the benefits that come with their hard work that enabled them to obtain one of the finest education available in Africa continent.
Some of the research work going on at the university is directed to problems peculiar to the sub-region: water purification, energy, special type of cancer prevalent in our sub-region, building materials, among others.
In his keynote/commencement speech, the founder of the African Leadership Academy, SA and senior partner Mckinsey and Company, Dr Acha Leke urged the graduands to use the skills acquired in the course of their studies to the benefit of Africans, pointing out that Africa is on the move; Africa needs the grandaunts and counts on them.
The ceremony saw the graduation of 89 students with four students from post graduate diploma, 82 students graduated with masters of science in computer science, materials science and engineering, petroleum engineering as well as pure and applied mathematics.
The university also graduated seven students with doctors of philosophy in petroleum engineering, pure and applied mathematics as well as theoretical and applied physics.
MOST READ
PMB Has Approved APC Report On True Federalism – Osoba
Former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the report of the committee...
Senate Reads Riot Act To S/Africa Over Killing Of Nigerians
Senate yesterday cautioned South Africa over continued killing of Nigerians in that country. In the Riot Act read to the...
FG Feeds 9.8m Pupils In 32 States
The federal government’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) has spread to 32 states with over 9.8 million pupils fed...
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
The National Judicial Council (NJC), yesterday, demanded the immediate implementation of the financial autonomy of state judiciary. It commended President...
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that before the week runs out, President Muhammadu...
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
Governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared the continued payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)...
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others