Don’t Give Up, Zamfara Assembly Member Urges Youths

26 year old, House of Assembly member representing Talata/Mafara North of Zamfara state, Shamsudeen Hassan has called on youth not to give up on their political ambitions.

He who made the call at “Post-election retreat” in Abuja, organised by Young Aspirants Leadership Fellowship, (YALF), with the theme: “Deliberating on the Challenges Encountered by young candidates and their prospects for future elections”.

According to him, “Young aspirants should never give up, just like me, if I had given up I would not have been what I am today, they will be giving you some offers to destroy you politically career.

“I rejected N10 million, office of the Director General or A.S and cars offers by the immediate past governor of the state Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, to steps down out of the race,” he said.

He said agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state ambushed different polling units, threatening to deal with any voter who wanted to vote for any other party, stressing that his stiff residence made thugs to seize his voter’s card and disenfranchised him.

Hassan further urged youths not to give up or cave in to the antics of influential politicians by selling their mandates.

Addressing journalist, the Executive Director of YALF, Mr Kingsley Bangwell, said, “We are holding this retreat with the support of Ford Foundation to train and impact young people to build their capacity to run for political offices.

“The YALF has impacted about 380 young people from the North-West and North-East part of the country who ran for various offices and about 23 emerged winners at state levels in seven states,’’ he said.

Bangwell, added that both those who won and those who did not and were gearing up for 2023, was to gather relevant feed backs and to make assessment and set future agend.

He, however, urged the over twenty-four state elective representatives, who benefitted from his tutelage not to disappoint the electorate, noting that they should thrive to deliver the dividends of democracy by attracting meaningful projects to their constituencies.