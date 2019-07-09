Connect with us
I Will Not Abuse Trust, Confidence – SGF

1 day ago

SGF Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has vowed not to abuse the trust and confidence, reposed on him which resulted in his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mustapha assured that, he would  do everything cautiously  to honor God and president Buhari who afforded him the opportunity to serve for another year.

He made the promise in Yola Sunday, at an interaction with newsmen, saying he would be cautious of the fact that the trust must not be taken lightly.

“My reappointment is sober time in the last couple of days, I was been weighed down with the enormity of the responsibility and trust that have been bestowed on me”.

“President has set the tune categorically by promising to take about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty”.

This is bold statement and we as people need to support him to succeed”.

The SGF lauded the progress so far made in the area of security, especially with the recent arrest of criminals by the security agencies in the county.

He reiterated government commitment in working with traditional institutions and religious leaders, to ensure lasting solutions to insecurity in the country.

Mustapha was in Hong, Yola, where he attended the burial of Francis Hananiya, former member representing Gombi-Hong who is also younger brother to former Corps Marshal of FRSC, Gen Haladu Hananiya.

 

