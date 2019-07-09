NEWS
I Will Not Abuse Trust, Confidence – SGF
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has vowed not to abuse the trust and confidence, reposed on him which resulted in his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mustapha assured that, he would do everything cautiously to honor God and president Buhari who afforded him the opportunity to serve for another year.
He made the promise in Yola Sunday, at an interaction with newsmen, saying he would be cautious of the fact that the trust must not be taken lightly.
“My reappointment is sober time in the last couple of days, I was been weighed down with the enormity of the responsibility and trust that have been bestowed on me”.
“President has set the tune categorically by promising to take about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty”.
This is bold statement and we as people need to support him to succeed”.
The SGF lauded the progress so far made in the area of security, especially with the recent arrest of criminals by the security agencies in the county.
He reiterated government commitment in working with traditional institutions and religious leaders, to ensure lasting solutions to insecurity in the country.
Mustapha was in Hong, Yola, where he attended the burial of Francis Hananiya, former member representing Gombi-Hong who is also younger brother to former Corps Marshal of FRSC, Gen Haladu Hananiya.
MOST READ
FG Feeds 9.8m Pupils In 32 States
The federal government’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) has spread to 32 states with over 9.8 million pupils fed...
NJC Demands Immediate Financial Autonomy For State Judiciary
The National Judicial Council (NJC), yesterday, demanded the immediate implementation of the financial autonomy of state judiciary. It commended President...
Senate May Receive Ministerial List This Week
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that before the week runs out, President Muhammadu...
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
Governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared the continued payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)...
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others