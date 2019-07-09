NEWS
Intensify Campaign Against Corruption, Cultism, Gov Umahi Urges Corp Members
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi Monday charged the 2019 batch B Stream 1 corps members posted to the state to intensify government campaign against corruption, cultisim and insecurity in the state.
Gov Umahi who stated this during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the corps members at the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) permanent orientation camp, old Macgregor College, Afikpo North Local Government Area said the war against corruption, cultism and insecurity must be won in the state.
Umahi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, also called on them to be agents of the much needed change to take the country to the next level of development.
The governor also charged them to strive to uphold the ideal for which the scheme was set up which include national integration and unity of the country.
He said: “During the oath of allegiance which you took on this ground, barely three weeks ago, you made a promise to do everything in your
means to move this great nation to the next level. I therefore charge you to live up to this promise by making integrity, discipline, commitment, honesty, loyalty your guiding principles”.
“The country is in dire need of youths that are purposeful, visionary, peaceful and focused. Be the agents of the much needed change which our nation desires”
“I therefore charge you to be vanguards of war against corruption and insecurity as to save us from the shame these evils have caused us in the comity of nations”
The governor also urged the corps members to join hands with the state government to improve the standard of education in the state.
“Ensure you contribute your quota in the elevation of the living standards of the people of the area to which you are posted. Embrace the people, interact with them, feel free with them, appreciate them
and cherish their culture and above all, accommodate their shortcomings, knowing fully well that they are rural. Let your lifestyle have a positive influence on them”, Umahi added.
Earlier in an address, the State Coordinator of the Scheme in Ebonyi state, Mrs Ann Ngozika Ibe noted that a total of 2162 corps members took part in the three weeks orientation course.
According to her, the corps members were painstakingly posted to the 13 local government areas pf the state in line the NYSC posting policy
which stipulates that corps members should be posted to the four key sectors of the economy which are education, rural infrastructure, agriculture and health
“About 80% of the corps members have been posted to schools and the postings are rural based where their services are mostly needed. We sincerely
believe that these corps members will bring their knowledge to bear in discharging this all important assignment”, she said.
