Kebbi Upgrades 3 Tertiary Institutions

2 days ago

The Kebbi State Government has upgraded three higher institutions which are under the Ministry for Higher Education.

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry for Higher Education in the State, Dr. Isa Muhammad Sama has confirmed during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

He said the land mark achievement came through the ministry as it proposed to Kebbi State Government and approved by Kebbi state executive council under the leadership of governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday, 22nd,of May,2019.

According to the Sama,the 3 institutions upgraded were Adamu Augie College of Education Argungu, the Kebbi State School of Nursing and Midwifery Birnin Kebbi and the school of Health Technology Jega

” Adamu Augie College of Education Argungu: The Kebbi state executive council approved the amendment of the law no 5 of 1993 which established the college in order to allow the college to offer degree programs or in affiliation with other universities in Nigeria and abroad.

” The Kebbi State School of Nursing and Midwifery, Birnin Kebbi to State College of Nursing Services. In taking the decision, the state government took cognisance of the recent infrastructural upgrade and rehabilitation which made the to be rated as one of the best 5 Nursing institutions in Nigeria by National Nursing Council of Nigeria.

“” The school of Health Technology Jega now College of Health Technology Jega. The Kebbi State government was motivated into taking the above decision by the exigent need to widen the scope of the institution in the present age of the competitiveness and struggle for excellence amongst others “”, he said.

He thanked governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for what he described as ‘ valuing education as the foundation for societal growth and development’.

He opined that since the creation of Ministry for Higher Education on the 6th of June, 2016 it has been trying to actualise its mission in line with the vision of the governor.

 

