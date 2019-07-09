ENERGY
Kyari’s Appointment: Ethnic Minorities Laud Buhari, Thank Nigerians
The Conference of Minority Tribes in Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mr. Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), describing it as round peg in a round hole.
The forum also congratulated the newly appointed NNPC GMD, saying “he is the best for the job.”
In a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, after a meeting of the forum, the group appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for considering a minority as the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria oil cooperation, even as they pledged support and co-operation of the Minority Tribes of the country towards his administration.
The statement read in part” we are particularly grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his careful selection of the leadership of the NNPC and chosen one of our own, an oil administrator who has made Nigeria proud through his experience and expertise as the Managing Director Crude of the NNPC. His ability and prudence in management is world class which he has displayed over the years.
Ogenyi added that with the appointment, President Buhari has again won the confidence of the ethnic minorities in the country, urging him to keep it up.
“We are confident that Mr. Kyari will provide the needed leadership and reforms that will transform the Nigeria oil sector based on his achievement as the Nigeria representative at the Organization of Oil Producing Countries, OPEC.
“Once again, we congratulate Nigerians as the NEXT LEVEL mantra has started yielding fruit with the inclusion of the Minority Tribes in the mainstream of the Buhari’s administration,” he added.
