‘No Illegal Miners In Nigeria’
The Secretary, Board of Trustees (BOT), Small-Scale and Artisanal Miners Association of Nigeria (SAMAN), Alh. Saleh Kastina has stated that there are no illegal miners in Nigeria any more.
The SAMAN BOT Scribe who made this assertion in Abuja while speaking to LEADERSHIP said the allegations making the rounds that illegal miners are collaborating with bandits to unleash mayhem in some states are untrue.
He said “It is important to let you know that we don’t have any illegal miners in Nigeria again. All this noise that illegal miners are collaborating with the bandits who perpetrate the crimes we are witnessing today in Zamfara and other states is unfounded. Rather, we are the victim of the situation.
“If you recall, sometime in the past, about 2 to 3 years back, about 37 miners were buried in one day in Omoro LGA. we don’t have anything to do with banditry, kidnapping or robbery. Somebody that can dig 12, 15 to 20 metres down in search of a living; how do you expect him to become a bandit? It doesn’t add up.”
Recall that the federal government recently suspended mining activities indefinitely in Zamafara State on the ground that intelligence reports had linked the activities of “illegal miners” in the state to the surge in banditry.
Alh. Kastina who noted that since the association was launched a few months ago it has been enjoying warm embrace of small-scale and artisanal miners across the country also disclosed that the association was doing everything possible to identify and register them with a view to creating a reliable data base so that they can make a living from mining in a formal way.
Commending LEADERSHIP for what he described as effective and objective coverage of the sector over the years, the veteran miner said “Very soon we are going to have a public presentation of the association.
“But before then we shall meet with critical stakeholders in the Nigerian security set up because we want them to hear our side of the story.
“We have been following carefully the responses of people including professionals concerning what is happening in Zamfara and other states where we have mining communities and the issue of banditry. We are going to sit down and unfold our plan before everybody.
“As I speak, we are in the process of compiling the list of small scale and artisanal miners in the country. We intend to collect their biometric data and even issue them identity card so that they are not mistaken for criminals by anybody,” he said, adding that the dagger or knife which may be seen tied to a miners side is for protection not to be used in perpetrating crime.
