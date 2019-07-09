NSCDC Sensitizes 1,906 Personnel On Psychological Disorder

Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has held a sensitization program on psychological disorder for 1906 of her personnel in Kaduna.

Addressing the personnel, Kaduna State Commandant NSCDC, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Alhaji Modu Bunu said that the reason for conducting the forensic psychological profiling and test for the.personnel is for a comprehensive data base for effective planning and deployment of Corps.

“Forensic science has equally helped in the cracking of otherwise stubborn criminal cases with commendable results”.

“The reason for conducting this forensic psychological profiling and test for Officers and men of NSCDC could not have come at a better time than now, particularly when one considers recent but unfortunate attacks of some defenceless persons by seemingly deranged personnel of the corps. We appreciated the initative of our amiable Commandant general for this timely intervention”.

He assured the Officers and men of the Corps that the exercise is not meant to terminate their appointment.

“It is aimed at ascertaining emotional and Psychological profiles of personnel, identify bahavioural tendencies and competencies for professional success, understand individual personnel’s symptoms in the context of overall functioning and identifying areas of psycho-social needs for appropriate intervention programme.

“Other objectives include undertake formulation of the overall picture of the presenting problem, determine appropriate interventions to promote the well-being of the individual personnel and system as well as build capacity of officers and men in studying and interpreting human behaviours as the panacea for professional success.

Commenting on a sensitization manual released by Head of Behavioural Forensic Unit/leader of the team, DSC Shaapera explained that the goal of the exercise is to establish Forensic Psychological Database for the corps.

As a paramilitary establishment, this is the first time such a screening would be carried out in the corps and it would be performed periodically on the personnel to ascertain their psychological status.

The forensic correctional psychologist head of behavioural forensic NSCDC National headquarters Abuja, Tersoo Shaapera, also disclosed that the reason for the exercise is to know who is who in the system, so that when people are placed at different task they can be able to perform maximally, and to also move the Country foreward, he added.

One of the participants, Deputy Supretendant of Corps (DSC) Mohammed Aminu Hassan expressed happiness over the exercise, saying that ” the exercise will make me to know whom am I, my strength and my weaknesses. I will be able to know about myself, to discover my potentials”. It will also help in deployment of the Corps, he added.