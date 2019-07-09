NEWS
Obaseki Celebrates Omoaka, Malik On Elevation As SANs
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka and Anthony Aikhunegbe Malik, on their elevation to Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and for distinguishing themselves in the legal profession.
In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said Godwin Omoaka and Mr Anthony Malik were well deserving of the honour, adding that the recognition reflects positively on the image of Edo people, who are known to place premium on hard work and are dutiful in their chosen career.
He noted that Omoaka and Malik have continued to distinguish themselves in the legal profession in Nigeria, noting, “We are proud of their achievements and for what they stand for in the legal profession. They serve as an inspiration to Edo youths, who are encouraged to aspire to such lofty heights.”
According to him, “The conferment of SAN title on these two illustrious sons of the state further affirms the dexterity, intellect and ingenuity of the Edo spirit, which I believe drove them to attain these feats in their profession. On behalf of the good people of Edo State, I congratulate them for the honour and celebrate them for being good ambassadors of the state.”
Omoaka and Malik are among 38 lawyers who will be sworn in as SANs during the 2019/2020 new legal year of the Supreme Court in September.
Godwin Omoaka, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and member of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), is reputed to be highly skilled in commercial Dispute Resolution including commercial litigation in Oil and Gas Litigation, Arbitration and Conciliation and Shipping/Maritime law.
Malik, who is a graduate of Law from the University of Ibadan, is former Board Member and Legal Adviser of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Legal Adviser to Joint Tax Board (2008 – 2010). He was also a Special Assistant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice between 2007 and 2010.
