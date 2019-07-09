Connect with us
Obaseki, Tambuwal, Ihedioha Celebrate Okowa At 60

2 days ago

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, joined his counterparts, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State to celebrate with Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his 60th birthday celebration.

Governor Obaseki who described Okowa as a humble man with a kind heart, assured that Edo State will join hands with Delta State to bring back the glory of old Bendel State.

He said, “Okowa is my brother notwithstanding that we are from different political parties. We attended the University of Ibadan together and we have shared a long history together. We are tired of being laughing stocks in the world. We should join hands together to develop and lead Nigeria to greater heights, leaving it better than we met it.”

He said the focus of the present crop of Nigerian leaders should be to change Nigeria and leave it better than they met it.

Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, described Okowa as a man of the people and a great leader, who is working to create a better Delta State and ensuring Deltans enjoy the dividends of democracy.

On his part, Governor Tambuwal said Deltans are lucky to have Okowa for a second term, assuring them that the governor, who has been dubbed the humble servant of the people, will continue his good works to develop the state.

The celebrant, Governor Okowa thanked his guests for making out time to celebrate with him as he marks 60 years.

 

