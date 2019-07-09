NEWS
Osinbajo,Obaseki Others Congratulate Osoba At 80
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday took turns to congratulate the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, who clocks 80 years next Monday.
In his separate congratulatory message, Obaseki said: “On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I congratulate our elder statesman, Chief Segun Osoba, who joins the nation’s league of octogenarians few days from today.”
At the launch of Osoba’s new book: Battlelines, My Adventures in Journalism And Politics, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, the Edo governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, noted that the autobiography will enrich the body of knowledge.
“Chief Osoba stands out as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated and accomplished journalists who rose to the occasion to speak truth to power, at various times in our history as a country.
“His marks in the journalism profession are indelible, with several generations of mentees who were tutored by the former Ogun State governor,” Obaseki said.
He added: “I join millions of Nigerians and your friends across the world to salute your new contribution to the body of knowledge and hope that the new generation of journalists, other professionals and young leaders, will draw valuable lessons from your new book.”
