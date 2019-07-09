NEWS
Oyo Assembly Affirms LG Dissolution
The Oyo State House of Assembly has affirmed the dissolution of the 33 local government and 35 local community development areas in the state.
The Assembly also declared the conduct of elections into LCDAs as illegal and unconstitutional as OYSIEC was not empowered by the Nigeria constitution to do so.
It ordered Head of Local Administrations and auditors to furnish the house with the last one year financial reports.
Meanwhile, the sacked state local government chairmen have vowed not to appear before Governor Seyi Makinde’s probe panel.
As a result, the council chairmen might have drawn a battle line with the state government over the recent inauguration of a panel to probe its activities.
The state chapter of ALGON had asked the embattled chairmen, councillors, secretaries, and supervisors to ignore any invitation by the probe panel set up by Governor Seyi Makinde.
ALGON chairman, Abass Aleshinloye, argued that it was not answerable to the ad-hoc committee but only to legally constituted audit committees.
Makinde had on July 1 inaugurated a seven-man committee to investigate the accounts and finances of the 33 Local Governments (LGs) and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.
