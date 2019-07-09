PMB Welcomes IDB’s Infrastructure Support

Connect with us
With a growing population and infrastructure deficit, no amount of money is too much to revamp Nigeria’s development challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Speaking in Niamey, Niger Republic, Buhari said ‘‘We need all the support we can get on infrastructure because the oil will not last forever,’’ President Buhari spoke to Dr. Mansur Muhtar, Vice President, Islamic Development Bank (IDB), during a bilateral meeting on the margins of the AU Summit.

President Buhari thanked the IDB for the ongoing interventions in agriculture, trade and investment, rural development and food security in Nigeria, noting that the county will appreciate more support in other critical sectors.

Muhtar commended Nigeria for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, saying it was good the country is now on board the trade deal.

While congratulating President Buhari on a successful outing at the AU Summit, the IDB vice president pledged the bank’s continued support to the development efforts in the country.

He said the President of the IDB would like to visit Nigeria to commission the Bank’s new office, adding that Nigeria is a regional hub for the Islamic Development Bank Group.

 

 

