Prosecute Nwaoboshi, Coalition Tells EFCC, ICPC, Others

The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society Groups for Peace, Unity and Development has called for the immediate prosecution of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, a senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the red chamber.

Speaking during a meeting held in Abuja, the national president of the coalition which is the amalgamation of over 377 non-governmental organisations with branches in all the 36 states of Nigeria including Abuja, Alhaji Dauda Balale Sokoto, called on all the anti-corruption agencies to immediately swing into action.

Comrade Dauda based his call on the recent court order from the Abuja division of the Federal High Court which approved the forfeiture of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s properties to the Nigerian government.

The court had ordered the confiscation of 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the Senator.

The order came based on the investigations carried out by EFCC, CCB, ICPC and Presidential Initiative Panel for the Recovery of Public Properties with approval from the federal government to ensure that the senator’s alleged ill-gotten wealth is thoroughly probed and forfeited to the government.

The coalition’s national president appealed to government not to allow injustice to prevail over the court order but to make sure the senator is promptly made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians.