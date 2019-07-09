S’Court Dismisses Appeal Against Election Of Imo Reps Member

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal filed by a former member of the House of Representatives from Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency, Hon Nnanna Raphael Igbokwe, against his successor, Hon. Chinedu Emeka Martins.

Igbokwe in his appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Owerri division urged the Apex Court to nullify the nomination of Martins as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 general elections.

He also urged the court to declare that PDP did not field any candidate for the election.

Igbokwe alleged that Martins supplied false and dishonest information of himself in his affidavits and documents given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and as such not entitled to hold any elective office of trust.

Specifically, Igbokwe observed that the PDP candidate bears Chinedu Emeka in some of his documents and Chinefu Emeka Martins in other documents.

A panel of five justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, while listening to the appeal observed that the Igbokwe did not seek legal redress within the stipulated period as required by law.

According to the Apex Court, Igbokwe having applied for the Certified True Copy of the information from INEC on the 22nd November 2018 and issued the same day, ought to have instituted the suit within time allowed in pre-election matters, according to Section 285 (14) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Counsel to Igbokwe, Ihedioha Akponye argued vehemently that the cause of action arose on the 4th February, when INEC published the names of candidates in the election.

The panel of justices however disagreed with Akponye, as they noted that the cause of action started from the day his client was issued with the CTC of the form.

“The Court is bound by the records; we cannot go outside the records before us. You cannot dismiss a documented evidence with an oral evidence,” Rhodes-Vivour said.